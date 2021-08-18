Three additional community cases reported - Ministry of Health

Wednesday, 18 August, 2021 - 19:40

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in the community to confirm this afternoon.

These are additional to the seven cases reported previously. This brings the total community cases at this stage to 10. Nine of these cases have been linked to other community cases and the remaining case has been linked to the border.

Details of the three new cases, who are all in Auckland, are as follows:

- A man in his 20s. This man is the partner of a known case who was reported as a positive case this morning.

- A woman in her 60s. Interviews are underway to determine any link to existing cases. This woman has a connection to the border.

- A woman in her 20s. She has a connection with another case reported today.

In addition, two cases announced at 1pm today have now been linked to existing cases.

- A teenage woman who was a close contact of a case reported today.

- A man in his 20s who visited the household where three of the cases reported today reside.

Movements of all cases reported continue to be investigated. Investigations also continue at Auckland City Hospital, where one of the cases worked for four shifts during their infectious period.

Additional locations of interest identified have been added to Ministry’s website this afternoon. These include Sky City Casino, Avondale College, several Auckland supermarkets, bars and cafes.

This list will be updated progressively as further locations of interest are identified.

The key message from the last lockdown remains relevant: ‘stay at home, save lives, be kind. If you have symptoms or have been at a location of interest, get a test. This will help stop any undetected spread in the community.

Only leave your home if you need to, and please wear a mask when you do.