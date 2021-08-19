Test test test Hawke's Bay - DHB

Thursday, 19 August, 2021 - 13:13

Over 360 people were tested for COVID-19 in Hawke’s Bay yesterday (Thursday 18 August) with no one returning a positive test so far.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones urged people to get tested if feeling unwell. In the past seven days 672 people have done the right thing and been tested.

"Test, test, test Hawke’s Bay. It’s the most important thing anyone can do right now if you’re feeling unwell to gauge whether we have any unknown cases of COVID-19 in our community.

"There is no cost to get tested and we have the testing capacity," he said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath. A runny nose or loss of smell.

People can ring one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or ring their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000 Hastings: 06 281 2644.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 Central Hawke’s Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

Dr Jones said testing was particularly important for essential service workers who were feeling unwell, given they are spending more time out of their bubble during the Level 4 lockdown period.

On Tuesday Hawke’s Bay District Health Board reactivated it’s Emergency Operations Centre following the Government’s announcement of the national Level 4 lockdown. Planning and processes are well in place to manage any outbreak should there be one in Hawke’s Bay.

"We have the processes and experience in place to respond to this lockdown and whatever comes next but everyone needs to play their part," said Dr Jones. "Stay home, save lives. If you need to go out for essential shopping, it is now mandatory to wear a mask if you’re 12 or over. There are only some exceptions for health-related reasons which can be found on the COVID-19 website."

Dr Jones reminded anyone who had visited Auckland or the Coromandel recently to check the location of interest log on the Ministry of Health’s website. If they had been at a location of interest they needed to call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for details on what to do next. Pharmacies and General Practitioners are open. Call your GP first, do not turn up. If you need to be seen in person an appointment will be safely arranged.

Hawke’s Bay DHB sites have a no-visitor policy. There are only some exceptions. People can visit ourhealthhb.nz for more info.