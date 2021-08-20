Victorian State Government seeks out New Zealand COVID-19 research expertise

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 07:05

New Zealand-based researchers from public narrative think-tank The Workshop have been sought out by an Australian State Government to build trust in COVID-19 vaccination.

In a free guide released today, The Workshop provide proven techniques to help New Zealanders and Australians tackle vaccine hesitancy and motivate COVID-19 vaccination.

"With lockdowns in both New Zealand and Australia it is really important that COVID-19 communications provide a positive vision for life after the pandemic," says The Workshop Co-Director Dr Jess Berentson-Shaw.

"That means focusing on how vaccination can help us get back to the things and people we love."

The research has been funded in part by the Department of Health in the Victorian State Government of Australia and has been worked up in collaboration with Dr Eleanor Glenn of Common Cause Australia.

The guide is intended to bolster COVID-19 communications already underway both across the ditch and in New Zealand.

While the Guide is primarily focused on supporting public health professionals, it also provides useful tips and tricks for anyone looking to build trust in vaccination during and beyond COVID-19.

"At The Workshop we have the time and expertise to digest the need-to-know information coming through in the latest research to support the work of our frontline communicators.

"This guide is about giving people good, science-based information, to inoculate against false and unhelpful information," Berentson-Shaw says.

Get your free guide here from 9am: theworkshop.org.nz/publications