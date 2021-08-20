Reset for equity: First dose of Covid-19 vaccines for Maori and Pasifika

Friday, 20 August, 2021 - 14:27

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) tautoko the call of Te RÅpÅ« Whakakaupapa UrutÄ for MÄori and Pasifika to be prioritised immediately for a first dose of the vaccine.

"There is good evidence that a first dose of the vaccine provides protection against Covid-19 infection, including the Delta variant, and is highly effective at preventing hospitalisation, ICU admission and death", said Dr George Laking (Te WhakatÅhea) a medical oncologist and RACP’s Aotearoa New Zealand President.

"We support UrutÄ’s call for MÄori and Pasifika to receive the first dose as a priority."

The RACP notes modelling showing that MÄori and Pasifika whÄnau are two-and-a-half to three times more at risk of hospitalisation for Covid-19 than other ethnicities in Aotearoa NZ.

Risks of hospitalisation for Covid-19 are also greater for MÄori and Pasifika at younger ages: MÄori aged 44 years and Pasifika aged 40 years have the same risk of being hospitalised with complications from Covid-19 infection as a 60 year-old NZ European.

"MÄori and Pasifika have the greatest risks across Covid-19 risk factors, hospitalisation and mortality rates, because these communities experience profound health inequities," said Dr Sandra Hotu (NgÄti Maniapoto, NgÄti Ruanui) a respiratory physician and Chair of the RACP’s MÄori Health Committee.

The RACP supports the approach recommended by UrutÄ, where kaumatua and kuia, hapÅ« mÄmÄ and people living with long term conditions would be vaccinated with urgency, before working to roll out the first dose to MÄori and Pasifika aged 12 and up.

The vaccination rate among MÄori was around 15 per cent, Dr Hotu said. "The vaccine rollout has to engage with MÄori and Pasifika health and community leadership - they will have the solutions to optimise vaccination coverage."