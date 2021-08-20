Reset for equity: First dose of Covid-19 vaccines for Maori and Pasifika

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) tautoko the call of Te RÅpÅ« Whakakaupapa UrutÄ for MÄori and Pasifika to be prioritised immediately for a first dose of the vaccine.
"There is good evidence that a first dose of the vaccine provides protection against Covid-19 infection, including the Delta variant, and is highly effective at preventing hospitalisation, ICU admission and death", said Dr George Laking (Te WhakatÅhea) a medical oncologist and RACP’s Aotearoa New Zealand President.
"We support UrutÄ’s call for MÄori and Pasifika to receive the first dose as a priority."
The RACP notes modelling showing that MÄori and Pasifika whÄnau are two-and-a-half to three times more at risk of hospitalisation for Covid-19 than other ethnicities in Aotearoa NZ.
Risks of hospitalisation for Covid-19 are also greater for MÄori and Pasifika at younger ages: MÄori aged 44 years and Pasifika aged 40 years have the same risk of being hospitalised with complications from Covid-19 infection as a 60 year-old NZ European.
"MÄori and Pasifika have the greatest risks across Covid-19 risk factors, hospitalisation and mortality rates, because these communities experience profound health inequities," said Dr Sandra Hotu (NgÄti Maniapoto, NgÄti Ruanui) a respiratory physician and Chair of the RACP’s MÄori Health Committee.
The RACP supports the approach recommended by UrutÄ, where kaumatua and kuia, hapÅ« mÄmÄ and people living with long term conditions would be vaccinated with urgency, before working to roll out the first dose to MÄori and Pasifika aged 12 and up.
The vaccination rate among MÄori was around 15 per cent, Dr Hotu said. "The vaccine rollout has to engage with MÄori and Pasifika health and community leadership - they will have the solutions to optimise vaccination coverage."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice