High demand for community testing in Whanganui DHB area

Monday, 23 August, 2021 - 13:28

As there has been high demand for COVID-19 tests, Whanganui DHB wants to emphasise that only people with cold or flu-like symptoms, people who have been at a location of interest in Bulls, Waiouru, Tokoroa, Auckland, the Coromandel or Wellington at the specified time and date, and those who have been in contact with a positive case need to get tested.

Community testing centres for week commencing Monday 23 August:

COVID-19 testing station at Whanganui Hospital is open from 8am to 5pm.

Living Waters Medical in Rakau Road, Castlecliff, Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Raetihi - The Space, Seddon Street, Raetihi, Monday to Friday from 9am to 3pm.

Taihape - Taihape Health, Monday to Friday from 10am to 12pm. This is by appointment only -- please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to register, and then call the practice for an appointment.

COVID-19 testing is available in Whanganui and Bulls through local GP clinics and health centres. People who wish to be tested should contact the practices to organise appointments.

Testing numbers

On Saturday and Sunday 21-22 August, the community testing centre at Whanganui Hospital was open.

130 tests Saturday

120 tests Sunday

Vaccination numbers

Total doses delivered at 7.30am Monday 23 August == 39,816

Approx: 24,300 (first dose); 15,500 (second dose)

Saturday 21 August - more than 900 doses

Sunday 22 August -- 610 doses