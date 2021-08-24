Outdoor fires discouraged in Northland - FENZ

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 13:42

Fire and Emergency New Zealand urges households and landowners across Northland not to light outdoor fires during lockdown, to save firefighters having to respond to calls from anxious neighbours and break their COVID-19 bubbles.

Fire and Emergency responded to 26 calls involving fires in Northland since lockdown kicked in on Wednesday. Thirteen were vegetation fires, 4 were building fires and 9 were other fires such as rubbish fires.

Muri Whenua Area Manger Wipari Henwood says burning of most household waste, which is already illegal in Northland, or any outdoor burning, regardless of whether a fire permit has been acquired, puts firefighters at risk, especially during lockdown.

"Under our strict COVID-19 protocol, each brigade is a bubble. Every time firefighters attend an incident, they risk exposing themselves to people outside their bubble."

Even controlled burning could be a problem during lockdown.

"Other people or neighbours may not know it is controlled and still call 111, meaning our firefighters will have to break their bubbles to respond. Firefighters are committed to protecting our communities during this challenging time. I urge Northlanders to be considerate of our firefighters’ health, safety and wellbeing."

The public should also pay attention to fire safety at home as a building fire could potentially spread to neighbouring buildings or turn into vegetation fires.