Hawke’s Bay locals urged to stay vigilant - HBDHB

Tuesday, 24 August, 2021 - 16:58

With more COVID-19 cases reported in Wellington and Auckland today, Hawke’s Bay health officials are urging people feeling unwell to get tested and to regularly check the locations of interest log on the Ministry of Health website.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Nicholas Jones says local testing centres had capacity to manage demand and anyone feeling unwell, including parents or caregivers of unwell children, should call a centre to get tested.

"We all play a crucial role in keeping ourselves and our communities safe. If you are feeling unwell, contact a testing centre to get tested. If you have been to a location of interest, you must call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for details on what to do next. This is important so you are logged into the contact follow-up system and can be provided ongoing advice and assistance.

"In Level 4 please stay home in your bubble. If leaving the home for essential supplies or services, it is mandatory to wear a mask and sign in using the COVID tracer app, or via manual sign-in.

"If you are a close contact you can arrange to get tested but otherwise you must stay at home and get someone else to do your shopping for you. If you need to get tested, go straight to and from the testing centre and don’t drop into the supermarket on the way."

Dr Jones said within the past seven days 3,717 Hawke’s Bay people had been tested for COVID-19 with all returning negative results.

"Our testing centres across the region are doing a phenomenal job and the DHB’s laboratory has been keeping up with this demand returning results to centres, on average, within 25 hours over the past seven days," he said.

"Although lab turnaround has been quick, with testing centres so busy it may take longer for some people to receive their result via text. However, if anyone returned a positive result, these would be followed up immediately." Symptoms of COVID-19 include cold or flu-like illness with one or more of the following: a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath. A runny nose or loss of smell.

People can call one of the numbers below to immediately book a test, or phone their doctor.

Napier: 06 650 4000 Hastings: 06 281 2644.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 Central Hawke’s Bay residents should call their doctor or Healthline: 0800 358 5453.

Dr Jones said there were lots of opportunities for vaccinations across the region. Go to bookmyvaccine.nz to register or book a vaccine.

Pharmacies and General Practitioners are open. Call your GP first, do not turn up. If you need to be seen in person an appointment will be safely arranged.