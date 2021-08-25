Mayor welcomes surge in Auckland vaccinations

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 14:26

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the record level of COVID-19 vaccinations administered in Auckland yesterday.

"Yesterday, Auckland’s health authorities vaccinated over 21,500 people, up from the pre-lockdown levels of 16,000 per day.

"The drive through facility at Auckland Airport vaccinated a huge 2,900 people on Tuesday and a new drive through facility at the Trusts Arena in Henderson starts today with a goal of 1,000-1,500 vaccinations per day.

"I am advised by Matt Hannart, the Northern Regional Health Coordination Centre Community vaccination programme lead, that vaccine supply at present is not an issue and that skilled medical staff from the public and private sectors not able to carry out other medical procedures under lockdown are helping meet staffing needs.

"Each week vaccination capacity is ramping up with another 10 or so GPs and six to seven pharmacies becoming available to administer vaccinations. There are currently around 80 GPs and around 20 pharmacies currently providing vaccination.

"With additional capacity and a public more focussed than ever on the need to get vaccinated, I hope that we will continue to see a surge in vaccination numbers," Mayor Goff said.

"Vaccination is the best long-term way to stop our city suffering the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. From next Wednesday all New Zealanders aged 12 years and older will be able to book vaccinations.

"Vaccinations are free, safe and the best way to protect yourself, your family and your community. I would urge everyone to take up the opportunity when it is offered."