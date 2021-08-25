'Good to see PM supporting NZ-made with reusable facemask'

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 14:28

The Prime Minister is sending a good message to other New Zealanders as she is now wearing a face mask with a New Zealand-designed and made Helix filter when she arrives to brief the Nation on television to give Covid 19 updates.

The mask worn by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is one of several New Zealand-made masks that use Lanaco’s world-leading Helix filter.

Lanaco Managing Director Nick Davenport says the Helix filter is the world’s most breathable, natural fibre-based filter media. It removes the finest aerosol contamination with the lowest airflow resistance (Its performance shines in warm humid air, such as exhaled breath).

"Lanaco is a great example of Kiwi innovation, using highly sustainable wool from our hard-working New Zealand wool farmers, developing a world beating productIt just happens to be here at exactly the right time , as Delta is transmitted by the finest exhaled aerosol particles, " he says.

"It’s great to see our Prime Minister now wearing product with our innovative wool filter, engineered in New Zealand, designed for the world. Lanaco want to continue to play its part in the challenge of protecting front line staff and other New Zealanders, like the Prime Minister, against the Covid 19 Virus in New Zealand."

Based in Auckland, Lanaco is the only New Zealand-located and owned manufacturer of filters and masks for both pandemic supplies and general front-line health worker supplies, having been certified to global medical quality standards. Lanaco is also unique as it uses innovative technology to use New Zealand grown wool in their filters.

Nick Davenport says that some Lanaco’s masks have been uniquely developed to fit the diverse face shapes of New Zealanders, through a joint partnership with the Ministry of Health’s purchasing agency and Auckland and Waikato DHB’s.

"This capability to design a product around the unique and diverse needs of our workforce and indigenous populations gives NZ an advantage most countries do not have" he says.

Lanaco is supplying NASA with filters to go to space in. It also supplied the very successful New Zealand Olympic team with facemasks as the team navigated a challenging situation in Japan with Covid 19.