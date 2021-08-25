Massive response from primary care to help beat Delta - joint release

Wednesday, 25 August, 2021 - 15:40

Primary teams across New Zealand have swung into action with incredible commitment and resilience to carry out tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines and tests while also delivering ongoing care to their patients remotely over the past week, GP leaders say.

A snapshot of the work that’s been initiated in Level 4 ranges from redeploying staff overnight to standing up full testing centres in a few hours, from establishing a paperless testing system to administering vaccines to homeless people and in cars, marae and churches.

Dr Jeff Lowe, Chair of General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ) and Karori GP, says some practices are estimating that workload has more than doubled as they manage strict infection control and keep up to date with changing clinical advice on top of testing, administering vaccines and the usual work of general practice.

‘I was impressed by how well we adapted to delivering care during previous lockdowns, but in this Delta outbreak our people really have gone above and beyond.

‘Past experience clearly helped us prepare, but to be able to ramp up our vaccine rollout on top of the huge surge in swabbing while providing regular care to our patients by phone, video and in person has been truly exceptional.’

Practices are splitting their staff into completely separate ‘red’ and ‘green’ streams with red teams focusing on work with patients who may be COVID positive, including testing, while green teams manage the remainder of the work. Staff in separate teams don’t mix at any time and staff remain in their team throughout a shift to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

WhangamatÄ GP and Chair of the New Zealand Rural General Practice Network, Dr Fiona Bolden, said rural practices have been outstanding in responding to the needs of their communities, despite many having limited staff. Her practice has been conducting COVID-19 tests and delivering vaccinations over the weekend in order to manage their busy day to day running of the practice

‘We divided our team into two instantly when we went into Alert level 4. This leaves our practice and other rural practices very thin on the ground,’ she says. ‘We have limited staff and so much business as usual, and we want to avoid cross-contamination. Our priority right now is to get as much of the population here vaccinated at least with one vaccination if possible.’

President of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners and Wellington GP, Dr Samantha Murton, said: ‘We’re so impressed - but not at all surprised - at the way primary care has stepped up to protect the community, and with the change in timings between doses extended to six weeks, the College has been advocating for priority vaccines for MÄori and Pasifika.

‘It is a fundamental equity issue to vaccinate these communities now because the effects of COVID-19 will be more damaging for them than for other groups. Even one dose of the vaccine gives a better chance at fighting COVID-19 and will also mean we’re preventing the possible overwhelm of the health system.’

In Auckland, at the centre of the current cluster, there is a particular focus on meeting the needs of the Pacific community, including a major push to get vaccines out to all those who are eligible.

‘The important thing is to go to where people are and to work in partnership with community leaders,’ according to Dr Allan Moffitt, GP at The Fono and Clinical Director of ProCare Health. ‘What we’re seeing right now is all the parts of our health system come together with local services and local people to give us the best chance of beating this outbreak.’