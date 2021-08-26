'Pasifika families need vaccine priority' - RACS

Thursday, 26 August, 2021 - 11:04

Pasifika families need to take priority for vaccination, given that Pasifika people make up 70 percent of cases of the current outbreak of Covid-19 in New Zealand, says Mr Kiki Maoate, a Paediatric surgeon and Chair of the Pacific Medical Association Group.

The Pasifika Medical Association Group (PMAG) is a network of organisations governed by Pacific health professionals, working collaboratively to strengthen their vision for "Prosperous Pacific Families". This is an important time for all Pacific health professionals and community leaders to help our communities respond to the initiatives to protect and keep us safe.

"Pasifika people and Māori are more likely to have underlying health conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular heart disease, which means that if they become infected with Covid-19 and are not vaccinated the risks of them becoming seriously ill, or even dying, are higher than other ethnic groups.

"The best way for Pasifika people to keep safe is by getting vaccinated as a family. The first dose will provide a very good level of protection and this protection will be further increased following the second dose.

He urged anyone who had symptoms such as a cough, feeling hot and cold, or tiredness to get a Covid-19 test. "The best thing you can do for your loved ones is to get a test if you are not feeling well. A simple test can literally save lives."

Mr Maoate also encouraged Pasifika patients who have ongoing treatment or have surgery scheduled, to keep their appointments unless told otherwise. "Treatments and operations are still going ahead during Level 4 lockdown so please turn up for your appointment, unless you have been told not to by the hospital. On the other hand, patients who have had surgery delayed can be assured that it has been delayed because it is considered safe to delay.

Mr. Maoate encouraged those families in hardship to support their daily needs or not being able to access support services, to ask for help by calling 0800 890 110 or checking out the PMAG health website www.pacifichealth.org.nz