NZ Chiropractors urge Kiwis to 'straighten up and do something' during lockdown

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 14:23

The New Zealand Chiropractors’ Association (NZCA) is urging Kiwis to remember to look after their mental and physical wellbeing during lockdown. The peak body for NZ chiropractors has previously warned of the marked increase in health problems triggered by rising stress levels and people working from home under unhealthy and poor ergonomic conditions in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

NZCA spokesperson Dr Jenna Duehr, chiropractor explains: ‘When we have these Covid-19 lockdowns we know they will trigger upsurges across a wide range of health concerns, particularly heightened levels of mental health concerns such as anxiety, sleeping difficulties and stress related disorders as well as spinal complaints, posture, certain neurological issues and chronic pain. While we cannot help with hands on assistance[1], there are steps that people can take to help themselves.’

The Straighten Up NZ site https://www.straightenup.org.nz/ has a range of exercises, which can be done at home during lockdown. Dr Duehr also recommends boosting vitamin D levels by getting outside, supporting the immune system with vitamin C and zinc supplements, maintaining good hydration by drinking plenty of water, staying positive by exercising so that the heart rate is raised and endorphins are generated.

She says: Connecting over social media with family and friends will promote well being and positivity. All of which will raise cortisol levels and also support the immune system.’

Dr Duehr points out that symptoms linked to poor posture caused by working from home and sitting at desks, or even the dining table, with poor ergonomics can be tackled by following Worksafe advice https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/managing-health-and-safety/novel-coronavirus-covid/working-from-home-under-alert-level-3/.

Health insurer Bupa found that nearly two-thirds (63%) of UK workers experience musculoskeletal problems, including back pain, neck pain, and knee injuries, as a result of working from home[2].

Dr Duehr adds: ‘The pandemic has upended life, changing how we live and how we work, indefinitely. We have developed hybrid work patterns with some employees working exclusively from home and others mixing remote work with on-site shifts. We might win with a reduction in the stress of commuting and more time spent with family, but these do not come without a cost to other aspects of our mental health and physical wellbeing.’

Chiropractors are regulated primary health care professionals registered under the HPCA Act with close to 700 annual practicing certificate holders working in solo, group, and multidisciplinary clinics around New Zealand. New Zealand chiropractors have significant training (a minimum 5-year tertiary degree) and a broad yet highly skilled scope of practice and clinical expertise.

New Zealand’s chiropractors are taking the lead to inform and inspire people to improve their health and prevent pain and disability by educating the public to have a greater understanding of the relationship between their spine and nervous system and how this affects their function and overall wellbeing.