Vaccination and testing sites in MidCentral region this weekend

Friday, 27 August, 2021 - 15:56

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will continue this weekend in the MidCentral rohe.

Vaccinations:

MidCentral DHB (MDHB) COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren urged anyone looking to attend weekend clinics to ensure they had booked appointments.

To book your vaccine appointment, please head to https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz or call the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26.

"If you haven't been able to book your appointment on your preferred day, please keep checking the Book My Vaccine website as new vaccination clinics and appointments are coming online every day," Ms Warren said.

A new, inside clinic has been established at Central Energy Trust Arena’s Stadium 2, with bookings now available for Sunday to Wednesday. The drive-through clinic will be closed until Thursday.

"It’s important to note the Arena clinic is a rotating model between indoors and drive-through, and the booking process will state which one is available at any given time."

Ms Warren said bookings helped to reduce wait times and look after vaccination staff.

Vaccination teams would accept anyone aged 30 and over, alongside groups 1, 2, 3 and essential workers.

"If there are any essential workers who would like support in booking an appointment, please email Covacc@midcentraldhb.govt.nz."

Alongside established central clinics, MDHB is partnering with communities to deliver bespoke pop-up vaccination clinics to priority groups.

"These pop-up clinics often invite priority groups directly to ensure everyone has the opportunity to protect themselves and their whÄnau from COVID-19. As such, bookings are not available to the wider community."

Please visit the Book My Vaccine website for vaccination options at pharmacies and GP clinics across the region.

Central Palmerston North sites:

v Central Energy Trust Arena (Stadium 2)

- Sunday, 9.45am to 4.30pm

- Booked appointments only

v Palmerston North Central (38 Fitzherbert Ave)

- Saturday and Sunday, 8.30am to 3.20pm

- Booked appointments only

Testing:

We encourage anyone to get a test who has been identified as a close contact of a positive case, who has been in a location of interest at a specific date/time, or who is displaying cold or flu like symptoms.

For advice on testing, call Healthline on 0800 358 5453.

v Palmerston North

- 575 Main street

Saturday and Sunday, 9am to 4pm

For people who have visited locations of interest or have flu-like symptoms.

- The Palms

Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 8pm

- City Doctors

Saturday and Sunday, 8am to 8pm

General Practices (ring for an appointment)

v Manawatu

- Feilding Health Care

Saturday 10am to 1pm

v Horowhenua

- Horowhenua After Hours

Saturday, 12 to 4pm

- Masonic Medical

Sunday, 12 to 4pm

v Dannevirke

- Tararua Health Group

Barraud St Health Center

Saturday, 10am to 12pm

Central Energy Trust's Stadium 2 has been set up to vaccinate eligible groups from Sunday.