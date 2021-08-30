Strong primary health care service critical to an effective COVID-19 response

Monday, 30 August, 2021 - 09:06

The latest COVID Delta outbreak and response shows now more than ever how important it is that community-based services work effectively together.

Steve Chadwick is the Chair of the Federation of Primary Health Aotearoa (FPHANZ), which is New Zealand’s peak body for [i]Primary Care, promoting health and wellbeing on behalf of its members for the benefit of the population of New Zealand.

Ms Chadwick says the Primary Health Sector workforces (which includes but is not limited to GPs, midwives, nurses, pharmacists, allied health) are the essential link in supporting their communities in the fight against COVID-19.

"Our primary health care workers are continuing to roll up their sleeves and get on with the business at hand, and sometimes as a result can be almost invisible," she says. "Unless we are all really clear on how important these workers are, together with the effective integration of the Primary Health System as a whole, it’s quite possible New Zealanders health services will be overwhelmed if this kind of demand is placed on it again."

Ms Chadwick says primary health care has always been key to the success of our New Zealand health system, and will be even more so, as part of the recently signalled health reforms. The Government has made clear that ²locality networks will be developed and strengthened. These networks will be made up of local primary health care providers with shared goals delivering core services, based on the needs and priorities of local communities.

"The way health teams have come together to respond to the needs of their local communities provides an ideal platform for the future and particularly for the locality arrangements being implemented as part of the health reforms," she says. "The primary health care workforce is extremely stretched and more needs to be done to increase workforce capacity in the months ahead. This requires a strong, collaborative voice from all of those in primary health, including consumers, to achieve the very best for Kiwi’s across the motu."