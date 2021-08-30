Over 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Hawke's Bay last week

Monday, 30 August, 2021 - 16:21

Over 20,000 people (20,848) received either their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Hawke’s Bay last week from either a general practice, pharmacy, marae or church based-clinic or from one of the mass vaccination clinics.

Hawke’s Bay DHB vaccination programme lead Chris McKenna said it was a mammoth and outstanding effort from the teams of vaccinators operating throughout Hawke’s Bay.

Mrs McKenna said the total number of vaccinations delivered in Hawke’s Bay was now 123,021 with 80,795 or 55 percent, having had one dose and 42,226 or 30 percent, of the population having had two doses.

Bookings for vaccines were now open for people aged 30 and over and people aged 12 to 15 with eligible parents or caregivers. From 1 September the vaccine rollout will be open to everyone aged 12 years of age or older. To book go to www.BookMyVaccine.nz or call Healthline 0800 28 29 26.

For more information on Hawke’s Bay vaccination clinics go to www.ourhealthhb.nz

Meanwhile Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones continued to urge anyone with symptoms of cold and flu-like illness to get tested.

"In order to keep Hawke’s Bay COVID-19 free we have to continue to be vigilant - that means getting tested if you are unwell.

"Test results are being turned around within 25 hours at the moment. To ensure a quick process testing centres will also prioritise essential workers bookings. Simply let the testing centre know you are an essential worker when you call to book.

"Our essential workforce is critical to keeping the economy moving in Hawke’s Bay but they are also the most vulnerable to getting COVID-19 as they are out and about. It is very important no one goes to work if they are unwell unless they have been tested. We encourage employers to support their workers to stay home and get tested if they are unwell," Dr Jones said.

Hawke’s Bay testing centre numbers are:

Napier: 06 650 4000 | Open Mon-Sun 9am-5pm.

Hastings: 06 281 2644 | Open Mon-Sun 8am-5pm.

Wairoa: 06 838 8333 | Open Mon-Fri 8.30am-5pm.

Call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 outside of these hours.

Central Hawke’s Bay residents need to be referred from their doctor or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 .