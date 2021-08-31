Hawke's Bay DHB Alert Level 3 visitor policy

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 - 15:49

Hawke’s Bay DHB has freed up some restrictions for visitors in Alert Level 3, but others will remain in place to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

From 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August the following Alert Level 3 rules will apply to visitors to all of Hawke’s Bay DHB facilities, including Wairoa Hospital, Napier Health and Central Hawke’s Bay Health Centre.

Hawke’s Bay Hospital’s Emergency Department will continue to have a strict no visitor or support person policy in place.

One designated visitor from the patient’s ‘bubble’ will be permitted entry

One visit per day between the hours of 1pm-8pm

Same visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay in hospital

Mandatory sign-in upon arrival using COVID-19 tracer App or manual sign-in and face masks must be worn.

No visitors under the age of 16 will be permitted entry

The only exceptions to this are:

A birthing mother can have one designated support person with her throughout her labour and postnatal stay. That person is their one visitor.

Children and babies aged under 16 will be allowed one parent/guardian for their entire stay. That person is their one visitor

Terminally or severely ill patients may have more than one visitor from the same bubble, one at a time, at the discretion of their Clinical Nurse Manger in consultation with the medical lead

The Alert Level 3 visitor policy does not extend to those coming in for an outpatient appointment, radiology, or laboratory unless they are accompanying a child. Those people, unless they have been advised to bring someone with them or cannot drive, should come alone. The DHB also requests all people on hospital premises to wear a face mask.

Chief Medical and Dental Officer Dr Robin Whyman said the amended visitor policy would help ensure the on-going safety of vulnerable patients.

"We thank people for their patience and understanding as we implement the new Alert Level 3 restrictions.

"Of real importance is that anyone unwell presenting to the Emergency Department to please check locations of interest BEFORE coming to ED. This is to help speed up the triage process in ED as the department will need to run through this checklist with you. For family members who are not the designated patient’s visitor under Alert Level 3 restrictions, the DHB does have virtual visiting so families can stay connected.

"Patients can use a DHB-owned iPad to video call family members from a bedside stand using the DHB’s free Wi-Fi."

Anyone who is feeling unwell, for whatever reason, should not visit anyone in hospital.