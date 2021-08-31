Changes to MDHB visitor policy under Alert Level 3

Tuesday, 31 August, 2021 - 17:22

To ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors as New Zealand moves from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 of the COVID-19 response, MidCentral DHB is making changes to the visitor policy for inpatients at its facilities.

Though the amended rules will be less restrictive than those on Alert Level 4 visitor rules, the public is reminded that they are not a return to normal visiting protocols.

The visitor policy does not extend to those coming in for an outpatient appointment, radiology, or laboratory unless they are accompanying a child.

From 11.59pm on Monday 27 April, the following rules will apply to visitors to MidCentral DHB facilities, including Palmerston North Hospital and Horowhenua Health Centre:

- One designated support person from the patient’s ‘bubble’ can stay overnight under the Mahi Tahi programme.

- This person can stay throughout the patient’s stay, but if they leave they may only visit once a day between 10am-8pm.

- Same visitor for the duration of the patient’s stay in hospital

- Visitors will be asked to scan QR code or sign in

- No visitors under the age of 16 will be permitted entry.

There will be some exceptions to the above. These are:

- A birthing mother can have one support person with her throughout labour and postnatal stay

- Children and babies, aged under 16, will be allowed a parent or guardian for their entire stay. Parents may swap if they’re from the same ‘bubble’, but only one can stay at a time

- Terminally or severely ill patients may have more than one visitor from the same ‘bubble’, one at a time, at the discretion of their charge nurse and medical lead.

MidCentral DHB chief executive Kathryn Cook said amended visiting restrictions are necessary to ensure staff and patients are not put at risk.

"I ask that all whÄnau help us to protect and care for all who are in our MDHB health services. These are extraordinary times where we must make hard choices to enable us to safely care for those people who are in hospital."

Ms Cook encouraged people to find alternative ways to contact their loved ones while they were in hospital.

"We know how important it is for those in hospital to remain in contact with their friends and whÄnau, so we are encouraging the use of cell phones and tablets to facilitate voice or video conversations."

Ms Cook said DHB staff would be doing all they could to ensure patients were supported during their stay in hospital.

Patients could also access chaplaincy services and cultural support from the Pae Ora Maori Health Directorate. Palmerston North Hospital provides free unlimited wifi and some devices are available for patients to contact their loved ones.

As an additional precaution, visitors to DHB facilities will be asked to scan QR code or sign in at entry points.

Under Alert Level 3, a few more planned surgeries and procedures may be going ahead. Those who are affected will be contacted directly to arrange this. Anyone who has a query about an upcoming appointment is encouraged to ring 0800 256 963 between the hours of 8am-5pm Monday to Friday to enquire about their appointment.

Anyone who is feeling unwell, or who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to remain at home, phone Healthline (for free) on 0800 358 5453 or call your General Practice Team.

For the most accurate and up-to-date information on the coronavirus in New Zealand, health advice and resources, please visit the Ministry of Health website at https://www.health.govt.nz/our-work/diseases-and-conditions/covid-19-novel-coronavirus.

For more information about the Mahi Tahi programme, visit: http://www.midcentraldhb.govt.nz/PatientsandVisitors/GeneralInformation/Pages/Mahi-Tahi.aspx.