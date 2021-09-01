COVID-19 vaccination opens to everyone 12 years and older

Wednesday, 1 September, 2021 - 13:34

All people aged 12 years and over in Aotearoa New Zealand are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Toi Te Ora Public Health is encouraging all eligible people in the Bay of Plenty DHB and Lakes DHB areas to get vaccinated.

Toi Te Ora Medical Officer of Health Dr Jim Miller, says the current COVID-19 community outbreak has shown how fast the Delta variant spreads and is a reminder of how important it is for everyone to get vaccinated.

"The vaccination is the best way to protect yourself, your whānau and your community from the virus," Dr Miller says. "Getting vaccinated protects people from becoming seriously ill and from dying from COVID-19. It also reduces the chance of spreading the virus."

Dr Miller says it has been reassuring to see the recent high numbers of people making bookings and getting vaccinated in the Bay of Plenty and Lakes districts: "Over the past couple of weeks we have seen a great response from our local communities."

Dr Miller encourages people to support each other to get vaccinated while staying safe and heeding government alert level information: "Talk to your whānau, friends and neighbours about booking their vaccination and see whether they need help with the process, especially if they are older."

Vaccination appointments can be made online at bookmyvaccine.covid19.health, or by phone on 0800 28 29 26 from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.