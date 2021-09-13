Mayor Goff 'urges Aucklanders to stay the course against COVID-19'

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 17:34

Mayor Phil Goff is urging Aucklanders to stay the course and stamp out COVID-19 by continuing to follow the Alert Level 4 rules and by getting vaccinated as soon as possible.

"Aucklanders have made a massive effort over the past four weeks to keep New Zealand safe from COVID-19 and I want to thank everyone for their hard work," he says.

"Another week in lockdown will be really tough for our communities and for businesses, but it is absolutely necessary if we are to once again beat the virus and return to life with fewer restrictions.

"The delta variant has changed the game which means it is taking longer than it did previously for case numbers to come down, but our strategy is working so we must persevere.

"We’ve come this far, let’s finish the job. If you haven’t already done so, get vaccinated as soon as possible-this is the best way to protect everyone against COVID-19 and reduce the likelihood of further lockdowns.

"Keep following the Level 4 rules by staying home unless accessing essential work or services and sticking to your bubble.

"If you have any symptoms of COVID-19 or have been at a location of interest at the specified time, please immediately self-isolate and contact Healthline about getting a test.

"If we all keep working together we can once again eliminate COVID-19 and rejoin the rest of New Zealand at a lower level of restrictions."