ANZ Hip Fracture Registry Annual Report released today - ANZHFR

Monday, 13 September, 2021 - 18:00

The Australian and New Zealand Hip Fracture Registry (ANZFHR) has today released its 2021 report, with new information provided on the recovery process after a hip fracture.

Nearly 4,000 New Zealanders break their hip every year, and this is expected to rise. The average age of these patients is 82 years with people aged 90 years and older making up 27 percent of hip fracture patients in New Zealand.

ANZFHR New Zealand Clinical Lead Sarah Hurring says, ‘Hip fractures can be a devastating event for older people with many having significant loss of independence. In 2020, just over 8 percent of patients died within a month of breaking their hip and a quarter of patients died within the year following their hip fracture.’

This is the 6th patient level report and there are now over 14,500 records collected from New Zealand hospitals. This is providing valuable information to all the stakeholders involved in hip fracture care to compare the progress their hospitals are making towards meeting the Hip Fracture Care Clinical Care Standards and identifying gaps in practice that require further focus.

This annual report identifies those sites who are performing at a high level in particular areas and recognises those teams performing well across the board. It allows hospitals to see at a glance those areas which need a greater focus and can provide a target for further quality improvement work.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a change in the model of care for some hospitals with 18 percent reporting a change in usual care but no adverse impacts in outcomes were seen’, says Sarah Hurring.

ANZFHR national coordinator Nicola Ward says, ‘We are grateful to all the teams for their hard work in adjusting to the challenges in maintaining data collection and provision of care this year due to Covid-19.’

The report continues to show variation across the country, but it is pleasing to see an increase in the number of hospitals with clear pathways and protocols for the management of patients with a hip fracture.

‘It shows ongoing improvements in the management of pain while waiting for an operation, an increased focus on assessing for dementia and confusion and greater access to weekend therapy with almost 90 percent of patients being given the opportunity to walk the day after their operation’, says Sarah Hurring.

Time to surgery continues to be a major focus with half of patients getting an operation within 24 hours and 83 percent receiving an operation within 48 hours.

Co-Chair of the ANZHFR Professor Ian Harris says, ‘Much has been achieved and we have seen progress in many areas of hip fracture care. Much is still to be done and the Registry will continue to work with clinicians and managers on the key aspects of high-quality care.’