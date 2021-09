ProCare's Maori-led vaccine korero video 'addresses Maori concerns'

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 12:33

With Māori vaccination levels still concerningly low, and Māori leaders identifying the need to "do something different" to solve the issue, ProCare has created a Māori-led, informational video in partnership with Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae.

The video captures a conversation between Māori GP Dr Lily Fraser and academic and community leader Dr Mera Penehira, who speak to common questions and concerns held by the Māori community. "We understand that there are Māori who want Māori-led answers to their worries, around what the benefits of being vaccinated are" says ProCare’s newly appointed Kaiwhakahaere Māori (Head of Māori), Mihi Blair (Ngāti Whātua). "This kōrero gives an important perspective that’s balanced between Western, medical knowledge and Te Ao Māori (Māori world view). Being thirty minutes long and easily shareable, we are hoping it will answer questions for as many whānau as we can reach."

The video is available for use by anyone and will be widely shared throughout the wide networks of both ProCare and Hoani Waititi Kura (school). "The two wāhine together present a very real, relatable kōrero, incorporating their own personal whānau stories and insights" says Blair. The kōrero is expertly moderated by Tahuri Tumoana of Te Kōhanga Reo National Trust who uses both English and te Reo Māori to guide the conversation.

ProCare, Aotearoa’s largest network of healthcare teams, is responsible for the largest enrolled Māori population in Tāmaki Makaurau. ProCare Group CEO Bindi Norwell says it is vital that efforts to lift vaccination happen at all levels. "We are pleased to be working alongside providers on grassroots outreach mahi such as visiting marae and kura. At the same time we are working on helpful and creative digital tools like this video with key partners, which can be easily shared and will reach a different part of our target audience, and which will also provide another resource for providers to use. There is no single solution to this issue; it’s about all of us doing what we can, in collaboration."

https://fb.watch/7VhMNcBudq/