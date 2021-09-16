ProCare's Maori-led vaccine korero video 'addresses Maori concerns'

|
[ login or create an account ]
With MÄori vaccination levels still concerningly low, and MÄori leaders identifying the need to "do something different" to solve the issue, ProCare has created a MÄori-led, informational video in partnership with Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Hoani Waititi Marae.
The video captures a conversation between MÄori GP Dr Lily Fraser and academic and community leader Dr Mera Penehira, who speak to common questions and concerns held by the MÄori community. "We understand that there are MÄori who want MÄori-led answers to their worries, around what the benefits of being vaccinated are" says ProCare’s newly appointed Kaiwhakahaere MÄori (Head of MÄori), Mihi Blair (NgÄti WhÄtua). "This kÅrero gives an important perspective that’s balanced between Western, medical knowledge and Te Ao MÄori (MÄori world view). Being thirty minutes long and easily shareable, we are hoping it will answer questions for as many whÄnau as we can reach."
The video is available for use by anyone and will be widely shared throughout the wide networks of both ProCare and Hoani Waititi Kura (school). "The two wÄhine together present a very real, relatable kÅrero, incorporating their own personal whÄnau stories and insights" says Blair. The kÅrero is expertly moderated by Tahuri Tumoana of Te KÅhanga Reo National Trust who uses both English and te Reo MÄori to guide the conversation.
ProCare, Aotearoa’s largest network of healthcare teams, is responsible for the largest enrolled MÄori population in TÄmaki Makaurau. ProCare Group CEO Bindi Norwell says it is vital that efforts to lift vaccination happen at all levels. "We are pleased to be working alongside providers on grassroots outreach mahi such as visiting marae and kura. At the same time we are working on helpful and creative digital tools like this video with key partners, which can be easily shared and will reach a different part of our target audience, and which will also provide another resource for providers to use. There is no single solution to this issue; it’s about all of us doing what we can, in collaboration."
https://fb.watch/7VhMNcBudq/
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice