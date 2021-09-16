ProCare's Maori-led vaccine korero video 'addresses Maori concerns'

Thursday, 16 September, 2021 - 12:33

With MÄori vaccination levels still concerningly low, and MÄori leaders identifying the need to "do something different" to solve the issue, ProCare has created a MÄori-led, informational video in partnership with Te Kura Kaupapa MÄori o Hoani Waititi Marae.

The video captures a conversation between MÄori GP Dr Lily Fraser and academic and community leader Dr Mera Penehira, who speak to common questions and concerns held by the MÄori community. "We understand that there are MÄori who want MÄori-led answers to their worries, around what the benefits of being vaccinated are" says ProCare’s newly appointed Kaiwhakahaere MÄori (Head of MÄori), Mihi Blair (NgÄti WhÄtua). "This kÅrero gives an important perspective that’s balanced between Western, medical knowledge and Te Ao MÄori (MÄori world view). Being thirty minutes long and easily shareable, we are hoping it will answer questions for as many whÄnau as we can reach."

The video is available for use by anyone and will be widely shared throughout the wide networks of both ProCare and Hoani Waititi Kura (school). "The two wÄhine together present a very real, relatable kÅrero, incorporating their own personal whÄnau stories and insights" says Blair. The kÅrero is expertly moderated by Tahuri Tumoana of Te KÅhanga Reo National Trust who uses both English and te Reo MÄori to guide the conversation.

ProCare, Aotearoa’s largest network of healthcare teams, is responsible for the largest enrolled MÄori population in TÄmaki Makaurau. ProCare Group CEO Bindi Norwell says it is vital that efforts to lift vaccination happen at all levels. "We are pleased to be working alongside providers on grassroots outreach mahi such as visiting marae and kura. At the same time we are working on helpful and creative digital tools like this video with key partners, which can be easily shared and will reach a different part of our target audience, and which will also provide another resource for providers to use. There is no single solution to this issue; it’s about all of us doing what we can, in collaboration."

