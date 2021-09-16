13 community cases of Covid-19; three border cases and two historical cases in managed isolation

|
Number of new community cases 13
Number of new cases identified at the border Five (two of these cases are historical)
Location of new cases Auckland
Location of community cases (total) Auckland 979 (445 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total) 996 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the community Five (42%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 7 (58%) of yesterday’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked 10 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linked Three of today’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 966 (in current cluster) (10 unlinked from past fortnight)
Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Mângere church group: 381; and Birkdale social network cluster: 77; secondary community transmission associated with the Mângere church group 164.
There are ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.
Cases in hospital 19 (total): North Shore (3); Auckland (6); Middlemore (10)
Cases in ICU or HDU Four
Confirmed cases (total) 3,643 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 149 out of 1,825 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts
Number of active contacts being managed (total) 963
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 95%
Percentage with at least one test result 90%
Locations of interest
Locations of interest (total) 129 (as at 10am 16 September)
Tests
Number of tests (total) 3,190,907
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 17,578
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,000
Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 9,100
Testing centres in Auckland 22
Wastewater
Wastewater detections A follow up sample has been collected from Snells Beach, following the reported detection yesterday, with results expected in the coming days
COVID-19 vaccine update
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,507,944; 1st doses: 2,978,105; 2nd doses: 1,529,839
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 62,782; 1st doses: 39,775; 2nd doses: 23,007
Mâori 1st doses: 278,614; 2nd doses: 133,830
Pacific Peoples 1st doses:180,003; 2nd doses: 92,498
NZ COVID-19 tracer
Registered users (total) 3,222,022
Poster scans (total) 361,367,341
Manual diary entries (total) 16,366,712
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,458,985
New cases identified at the border Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location
4 September Iran United Arab Emirates Day 10 / contact of a case Auckland
-13 September United States of America Singapore Day 1 / routine Hamilton
-13 September United States of America Singapore Day 1 / routine Hamilton
-These cases are in a travel bubble together
Historical cases identified at the border Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location
11 September Jordan United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch
11 September Sri Lanka United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Christchurch
