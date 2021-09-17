Ministry of Health Covid-19 update

Friday, 17 September, 2021 - 14:39

Cases

Number of new community cases 11

Number of new cases identified at the border Five

Location of new cases Auckland

Location of community cases (total) Auckland 990 (535 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (15 of whom have recovered)

Number of community cases (total) 1,007 (in current community outbreak)

Cases infectious in the community - Nine (60%) of yesterday’s 15 cases have exposure events

Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious - Six (40%) of yesterday’s 15 cases

Cases epidemiologically linked Nine of today’s cases

Cases to be epidemiologically linked Two of today’s cases

Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 973 (in current cluster) (13 in past 14 days unlinked)

Number of sub-clusters Nine epidemiologically linked subclusters. The three largest subclusters are the Mângere church group: 384; and Birkdale social network cluster: 79; secondary community transmission associated with the Mângere church group 164.

And ten epidemiologically unlinked subclusters.

Cases in hospital 14 (total): North Shore (2); Middlemore (8); Auckland (4)

Cases in ICU or HDU Three

Confirmed cases (total) 3,658 since pandemic began

Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 149 out of 1,840 since 1 Jan 2021

Contacts

Number of active contacts being managed (total): 1064

Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 94%

Percentage with at least one test result 88%

Locations of interest

Locations of interest (total) 135 (as at 10am 17 September)

Tests

Number of tests (total) 3,206,325

Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 15,419

Tests in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7400

Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,177

Testing centres in Auckland 23

Wastewater--

Wastewater detections Auckland eastern suburbs (catchment includes Pakuranga, Shelley Park, Bucklands Beach)

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,569,255; 1st doses: 3,015,345; 2nd doses: 1,553,910

Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 60,506; 1st doses: 36,666; 2nd doses: 23,840

Mâori 1st doses: 282,828; 2nd doses: 135,945

Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 182,388; 2nd doses: 93,880

NZ COVID-19 tracer

Registered users (total) 3,224,773

Poster scans (total) 363,829,166

Manual diary entries (total) 16,437,191

Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,478,712

-Yesterday we reported 13 community cases, however in today’s reporting of yesterday’s cases who were infectious in the community, we are reporting 15 - this is due to two different data systems and a small lag in data reportage.

--Recovered cases can continue shedding viral matter for weeks after recovering.

With more than 700 recovered cases linked to this outbreak, we will see detections of COVID-19 in wider wastewater that are likely linked to recovered cases. Nonetheless, public health officials will continue to investigate positive detections and take urgent repeat samples where appropriate.

Historical cases identified at the border Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location

-4 September Russia UAE Day 11 / routine Auckland

12 September Philippines Australia Day 3 / routine Auckland

15 September Germany UAE Day 0 / routine Hamilton

17 September UK Singapore Day 1 / routine Christchurch

-These cases are in a travel bubble together