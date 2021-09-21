Third linear accelerator starts service at Palmerston North Hospital

Tuesday, 21 September, 2021 - 11:22

A third Varian TrueBeam linear accelerator has today commenced service at Palmerston North Hospital.

This linear accelerator was installed following the failure of one of the hospital’s older linear accelerators in May 2021.

Dr Claire Hardie, Clinical Executive of Cancer Screening, Treatment and Support, said the machine was another addition to the Government’s commitment to replace 12 linear accelerators throughout the country by 2023.

Linear accelerators deliver radiation therapy, an effective form of cancer treatment, that is involved in about 40 per cent of all cancer cures.

The installation and commissioning of the new linear accelerator progressed as planned to enable the new machine to begin treating patients today.

"Though there were some disruptions due to our COVID-19 response, all patients continued to be treated within timeframes during the installation process," Dr Hardie said.

"This is an exciting time for the service to introduce a third new linear accelerator, further improving the treatment delivery options available to patients within the Regional Cancer Treatment Service."