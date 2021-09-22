Ministry of Health Media Covid-19 update

|
23 community cases of COVID-19; one case at the border; more than 53,000 vaccines administered yesterday
22 September Cases
Number of new community cases 23
Number of new cases identified at the border One
Location of new cases Auckland
Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including 4 cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,091 (818 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered);
Number of community cases (total) 1,108 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the community Seven (50%) of yesterday’s cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Seven (50%) of yesterday’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked 22 of today’s cases
Cases to be epidemiologically linked 1 of today’s cases
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,080 (in current cluster) (7 unlinked from past fortnight)
Number of sub-clusters Ten epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, two are active, seven are contained and one is dormant.
There are eleven epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, three are active, three are contained and five are dormant
Cases in hospital 13 (total): Auckland (3); Middlemore (10).
Cases in ICU or HDU Two
Confirmed cases (total) 3,763 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 152 out of 1,945 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts
Number of active contacts being managed (total) 1,282
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 93%
Percentage with at least one test result 89%
Locations of interest
Locations of interest (total) 126 (as at 10am 21 September)
Tests
Number of tests (total) 3,267,861
Total number of laboratory tests processed (last 24 hours) 18,877
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 13,510
Swabs taken in Auckland (last 24 hours) 9780
Testing centres in Auckland 22
Wastewater
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in ESR’s latest testing
COVID-19 vaccine update
Vaccines administered to date (total) 4,817,214 1st doses: 3,146,149; 2nd doses: 1,671,065
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 53,721; 1st doses: 27,534 2nd doses: 26,187
Mâori 1st doses: 298,008 2nd doses: 145,965
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 192,841 2nd doses: 102,109
NZ COVID-19 tracer
Registered users (total) 3,240,718
Poster scans (total) 375,582,697
Manual diary entries (total) 16,778,429
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,319,996
Historical cases identified at the border Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location
20 September Canada USA Day 0 / routine Wellington
