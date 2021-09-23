NZMA welcomes health system board appointments

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 11:39

The groups chosen to lead New Zealand’s health system into the future are a blend of expertise, wisdom and foresight, the New Zealand Medical Association says.

NZMA Chair Dr Alistair Humphrey said he welcomes the news of the Board appointments, and looks forward to working with the leaders of the MÄori Health Authority and Health New Zealand.

"They are outstanding individuals who will bring both experience and fresh ideas to the table," Dr Humphrey said.

"We already have close ties to many of the appointees and anticipate building positive relationships with them all.

"They will be aware of the challenges ahead of them - dealing with these challenges will require courage and the ability to listen to communities and health workers at the coal face. We look forward to working with Health New Zealand and the MÄori Health Authority to improve health outcomes for all New Zealanders."

Dr Humphrey said it was imperative to address inequities in the health system, the work of the MÄori Health Authority will be essential in this regard.