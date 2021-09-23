Westland nurse recognised 'for commitment to oncology and palliative care'

Thursday, 23 September, 2021 - 12:57

The 2021 New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) Award for Service to Nursing or Midwifery was presented at the virtual NZNO AGM on 16 September. This award recognises nurses or midwives who have made a difference to their area of practice at a national level.

This year the Award went to Cheryl Hutchison, a long-term advocate and nurse leader based in Westland.

Ms Hutchison joined NZNO in 1965 when it was known as the Nurses Association. A leader from the start, she took up the role of Clinical Nurse Manager shortly after joining the staff of the old Hokitika Hospital.

Since that time she’s been active in the NZNO Westland Regional Council, including being the regional representative on the NZNO Board.

Ms Hutchison’s professional interests led her to help introduce dedicated oncology and palliative nurses to the area, something her nominators emphasised as having a significant impact on the under-resourced rural region. Her nominators commended her deep sense of responsibility to these new nursing roles.

She retires this year and her nominators say she will be missed, but take her advocacy as a challenge to be the voice of change for the West Coast.