Mataatua to be represented on Maori Health Authority - Fiona Wiremu

Fiona Wiremu, Chair of Te Puna Ora o Mataatua is ecstatic that "Mataatua whanau will be better represented on a national scale, as Te Puna Ora o Mataatua Chief Executive Dr Chris Tooley has been elected to the interim Maori Health Authority board".

Ms Wiremu is pleased with the endeavors of Te Puna Ora o Mataatua, Maori organisations and community led providers across Mataatua to work collectively to address the inequities MÄori experience within the current health system.

The need for multiple interventions, that are innovative and grounded within a kaupapa Maori cultural framework will add value to the overall health system.

His appointment follows a recruitment process held between May and July, that was led by Sir Mason Durie, and members of a Steering Group, including Dr Matire Harwood, Parekawhia McLean, Ta Mark Solomon, RÄhui Papa, Kim Ngarimu, Amohaere Houkamau and Lisa Tumahai.

The group, chosen by TaMason, used their knowledge, background and mana across Maori health, WhÄnau Ora, iwi leadership, and governance roles, to identify high-performing candidates to provide governance leadership to the interim Maori Health Authority.

A shortlist of names went to Cabinet and, following agreement of the identified candidates, Te Puna Ora o Mataatua Chief Executive Dr Chris Tooley has been confirmed as one of those to be appointed to the interim board.

Reacting to the news, Dr Tooley says it’s an honour to be elected.

"I am proud to be representing the hauora needs of not only Mataatua whanau, but all whÄnau, in this role.

"The Maori Health Authority is about enabling Maori to exercise meaningful leadership and control over their hauora - and it is a privilege to facilitate this mahi on behalf of our whÄnau."

The interim board’s role going forward will be to give MÄori a voice and influence in how the health system needs to perform better for Maori.

Dr Chris Tooley brings to the role more than a decade of work in the MÄori health field, and a strong political background.

He has been the Chief Executive of Te Puna Ora o Mataatua for more than 5 years and is also the Co-Chair of the Bay of Plenty Regional Skills Leadership Group, Member of the NEMA Ministerial Advisory Committee and Lead Technician for Iwi Leaders Chairs Hauora Group.

He says, as with all his work, healthcare equity is at the forefront of what he hopes to achieve through this new role.

"I hope through the Maori Health Authority we are able to continue to break down barriers when it comes to whÄnau Maori accessing quality healthcare in Aotearoa."

Editors notes:

Dr Chris Tooley holds a PhD from the University of Cambridge which looked into the concept of self-determination/nationalism across western philosophy, international law and geo-politics and applied it to the question of Palestine. At Cambridge, Chris was the recipient of the Gates Cambridge Scholarship, elected to the Gates Scholars Council, an was an editor for the Cambridge Review of International Affairs. Chris completed a post-doctoral fellowship in politics at the University of Auckland and was the Managing Editor of AlterNative.

Previously he was the Chief Ministerial Advisor to Sir Pita R Sharples, Minister of Maori Affairs, Associate Minister of Education and Corrections during his two terms of Parliament between 2008-2014 and was Vice-Chair of the International Working Group on Indigenous Affairs (2015-2019).

Chris was a recipient of the Blake Leadership Award in 2021.