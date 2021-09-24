New MD appointed at growing allied health provider Concentric Health Services

Friday, 24 September, 2021 - 14:02

Former Dimple Care and T2 CEO, Nick Beckett, joins growing team

SYDNEY, 24th September 2021---Concentric Healthcare Services has announced the appointment of Nick Beckett as Managing Director.

Concentric, established in 2015, is a unique, multidisciplinary allied health practice with over 250 team members and 25 locations around Australia. It has a focus on helping older adults and those living with disabilities reach their full potential.

Mr Beckett is a senior executive with strong commercial and finance qualifications and over 20 years of leadership experience, including as CEO of T2 Tea and Dimple Care. He first met Concentric’s founders three years ago and has followed the organisation’s growth closely.

"We’ve worked hard to build Concentric. As the organisation grows it is important that we continue to strengthen the team’s capabilities and ensure we are positioned for success," said Nicholas Young, director of Concentric Healthcare Services.

"Both Dimple Care and T2 were established by passionate, value-led founders with whom Nick partnered to ensure success as their respective organisations grew. With his help, Concentric will continue to move closer to reaching its full potential too," Mr Young said.

About Concentric Rehabilitation Services

Concentric Rehabilitation Services is a unique, multidisciplinary allied health practice with over 250 team members around Australia. It has a special focus on helping older adults and those living with disabilities. Its services encompass allied health disciplines including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech pathology, psychology, dietetics, exercise physiology and podiatry.

Concentric brings together experts in their fields and incorporates a unique treatment model to help restore patient movement and redefine their potential. The organisation has a patient-centred approach to treatment, involving them in every step along the way.