Vaccination rollout 'steps up another gear' in the Selwyn District

Friday, 24 September, 2021 - 14:09

Canterbury DHB and the Selwyn District Council are pleased to be able to confirm a series of drop-in vaccination clinics for Waikirikiri Selwyn.

Three community pop-up events will take place at:

12pm - 6pm Wednesday 29 September, Rolleston Community Centre

12pm - 6pm Thursday 30 September, Rolleston Community Centre

9:30am - 2pm Friday 1 October, Lincoln Event Centre

These complement the DHB’s drop-in vaccination clinics popping up in other districts and the existing drop-in clinic operating at The Princess Margaret Hospital in Christchurch.

No appointment is required to attend these clinics. However, we do ask that anyone attending cancels any existing vaccination appointments so that they become available to other people. The DHB will have staff on hand to assist with this if people would like to do this on the spot.

Canterbury’s Acting Senior Responsible Officer for the COVID-19 response, Ralph La Salle is encouraging people in the Selwyn District to make use of this opportunity.

"These drop-in events provide a local, comfortable and familiar environment for people to get vaccinated in the communities they live in.

"Everyone is welcome - bring a friend or the whole whÄnau and get yourselves protected from COVID-19 before the school holidays begin at the end of next week," says Ralph.

Rangatahi must be twelve or older to receive a vaccination.

Thanks to the hard work of our dedicated vaccination staff and a surge in vaccinations across the region over the past month, approximately 70 percent of our eligible population has received at least a first dose vaccination.

These drop-in events aim to make vaccinations more accessible and increase protection levels in our communities. People are also able to receive their second dose vaccinations at these clinics.

Selwyn District Council Mayor Sam Broughton says the council is thrilled to be able to have played a part in getting these events confirmed for the district by providing fit for purpose venues.

"We wanted to do our part in keeping Waikirikiri Selwyn safe by providing council venues for the drop-ins.

"The best way we can all play our part in keeping Waikirikiri Selwyn safe is by getting vaccinated. I’ve had my first jab and the second one is all booked.

"I encourage everybody that can to make the most of this opportunity and get their vaccination done locally and with the convenience of not having to book," says Sam.

Vaccinations continue to remain free and available across the Canterbury region to everyone aged 12 and over.