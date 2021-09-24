Brain Cancer does not stop for Covid-19 - White Matter Brain Cancer Trust

Friday, 24 September, 2021 - 14:33

A gala occasion with great hospitality, entertainment and a charity auction has always been the brief for the White Matter Brain Cancer Trust’s annual fundraising event. Raising funds to enable them to support brain cancer sufferers and their families is an essential part of the Trust’s operation and, on Saturday 6 November, the Trust were set to host a glamorous cocktail evening for 400 guests with the clear objective of raising these much-needed funds. The resurgence of COVID with its restrictions on gathering sizes coupled with an increased nervousness around attending social occasions meant the Trust had to rethink their funding strategy.

In response to the current COVID climate, the Trust has reinvented their annual event and launched a new campaign: ‘Hosting that Matters - Serve to Support’. It is an innovative concept which enables supporters to continue to enjoy great hospitality, entertainment and a charity auction, all from the comfort of their own home. The campaign will run from today until Saturday 6 November 2021.

Supporters are encouraged to gather their friends and family for an evening of hospitality at their own homes or perhaps at a private dining venue. Hosting could be anything from a potluck dinner, BBQ, or cocktail party to a formal dinner - the host decides. It is envisaged that multiple events will be staged concurrently across the country and even internationally in support of the work of the Trust.

"Each year the Trust is inundated with requests for support from brain cancer sufferers throughout New Zealand." said Stephen Boock, Trustee. "So, despite the recent lockdown and ongoing COVID restrictions our work cannot stop, it is essential that we continue to raise the funds needed to help as many people as we can."

The fundraising campaign includes an impressive line-up of auction items, with online bidding possible up until the last bids at 10.00pm on Saturday 6 November. Hosts will be provided with an official host pack with suggested ways to enhance the fundraising aspect of their event, including instructions on how to incorporate the online auction into their event format. In addition, to ensure that hosts and their guests can still enjoy the connectedness of being part of a larger occasion, social media will be utilised on the final night of the campaign to share stories and encourage participation in challenges that are designed to foster a community of support and awareness for the work of the Trust.

"We are excited to be able to bring this virtual event concept to our network of supporters," said Boock, "and we hope that the flexible format will also attract a new audience of donors."

To participate in the campaign and become a registered host, visit www.whitematterbraincancertrust.nz