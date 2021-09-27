Vaccination clinic heading to Rongotea sale yards

Monday, 27 September, 2021 - 09:25

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held at Rongotea sale yards on Tuesday 28 September between 8.30am and 1.30pm.

The yard is located at 41 Thames Street, Rongotea, and will be available for anyone in the communtiy who wants to receive their first COVID-19 vaccination.

People can also get their second vaccination if it has been more than three weeks since their first dose.

COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said these clinics helped rural communities, such as Rongotea, to access the vaccine without having to travel into neighbouring towns and cities.

"This is a great opportunity to help rural communities get vaccinated while all congregating in one place," Ms Warren said.

"The Rongotea clinic aims to help those in the community get their vaccination in a location they are familiar with. It only takes 30 minutes and helps to protect our community against the virus.

"You don’t need to book, just head to the sales yard between 8.30am and 1.30pm to get your vaccine."

Vaccination teams will return to Rongotea to administer second doses and details will be released once finalised.

"Anyone can turn up to these clinics - you don’t have to be a farmer or at the sale yards for business."

This clinic is one of several walk-ins avaialible across the MidCentral Region. To find a clinic near you, and the latest vaccination schedules, head to the MidCentral DHB Facebook page, or contact 0800 MDHB VAX.