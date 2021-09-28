'Free rides for vaccine appointments'

Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 - 07:06

Northland Regional Council is offering free travel on all scheduled services - the regional Buslink network and Whangarei’s CityLink buses - to help residents and their caregivers or dependents attend Covid-19 vaccine appointments.

The initiative - with the support of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - will apply to Far North Link, Mid North Link, Hokianga Link, CityLink, Hikurangi Link, Whangarei Heads Link and Bream Bay Link.

Councillor Rick Stolwerk, Chair of the Northland Regional Transport Committee, says the free rides to and from Covid-19 vaccination appointments will be available from Friday 01 October until Friday 31 December 2021.

"If you require a caregiver to accompany you to attend a vaccine appointment, your caregiver can also travel for free."

"Alternatively, if you have dependents that you need to look after (under 12-years old) your dependents can also travel for free."

Councillor Stolwerk says the free travel is only available on the day of a vaccine appointment; the day which appears on the booking confirmation.

"To travel for free, you must show the bus driver your appointment confirmation - which is either a text/email on your mobile phone - or a letter."

The bus driver will only be checking that your appointment letter/text is dated for the day of travel.

Councillor Stolwerk says face masks and scanning QR codes are mandatory when onboard services and at bus terminals and bus stops.

"If you don’t have an appointment but get vaccinated at a walk-in clinic, your return journey home will be free on the bus if you show proof of your vaccination that day."