New Zealand turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

More than 30 landmarks and prominent buildings across Aotearoa New Zealand will be lighting up in pink this October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. New sites joining for the first time include Auckland’s Eden Park, Wellington’s Majestic Centre, Blenheim’s Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain, Christchurch’s Art Gallery Te Puna o WaiwhetÅ«, and Dunedin’s Otago Museum.
Around the world, landmarks and prominent buildings turn pink for the Global Illuminations campaign to raise awareness and honour those touched by breast cancer. In New Zealand, the month culminates with the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on 29 and 30 October, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s major fundraising event. Money raised from the appeal will go towards cutting-edge research, education programmes and support for Kiwis affected by breast cancer.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women. Each year, more than 3,300 women are diagnosed with the disease nationwide and every year around 650 will die from it.
Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ: "We’re very grateful to have the support of so many landmarks across Aotearoa this October. By turning pink, they are helping to spread the life-saving message about the importance of early detection.
"More than 3,300 Kiwi women are told every year that they have breast cancer. The good news is the earlier it’s caught, the better the outcome. But we’re worried about every woman who has missed their mammogram during the Covid-19 lockdowns this and last year, when breast screening was put on hold. We’re urging anyone who had an appointment cancelled to get rebooked as soon as possible. And if you’ve felt a lump or noticed any other changes, please see your GP straight away."
"Kiwis can also do their bit to help us towards our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer by donating to our street appeal later this month, or online at pinkribbonappeal.co.nz. Without the generosity of New Zealanders, we wouldn’t be able to carry out our vital work."
The following table shows all of the landmarks lighting in pink this October:
City
Location
Dates of Illumination
Auckland
Sky Tower
2 - 3 October
Auckland
Queen Street Lights
From 1 October
Auckland
Eden Park
1 - 7 October
Blenheim
Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain
16 - 21 October
Christchurch
Christchurch Airport Terminal and the Airways Tower
1 - 8 October
Christchurch
Memorial Avenue Gateway Bridge
1 October
Christchurch
Canterbury Museum
1 - 8 October
Christchurch
New Regent Street
1 - 10 October
Christchurch
Art Gallery Te Puna o WaiwhetÅ«
Weeks: 3/10, 17/10, 24/10
Cromwell
Welcome Sign
1 - 31 October
Dunedin
ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum
1 - 31 October
Dunedin
Otago Museum
1 October
Gisborne
Town Clock
1 - 8 October
Hamilton
Victoria Bridge
18 - 31 October
Hamilton
SkyCity Hamilton
1 - 31 October
Hastings
Clock Tower
1 - 31 October
Invercargill
Queens Park’s Fountain and Band Rotunda
1 - 8 October
Nelson
Clock Tower
1 - 23 October, 25 - 31 October
Nelson
Cathedral
1 - 31 October
New Plymouth
Clock Tower
1 - 15 October
Åamaru
Craig Fountain - Åamaru Gardens
1 - 31 October
Åamaru
Åamaru Opera House
29 - 31 October
Paeroa
Cenotaph on Primrose Hill
1 - 31 October
Palmerston North
Regent Theatre
1 - 31 October
Palmerston North
Hopwood Clock Tower
1 October
Rotorua
i-SITE Clock Tower, Prince’s Gate Archway, Council Building, Eat Street, and Sculptures in Te Manawa
1 - 31 October
TaupÅ
Hilton Lake TaupÅ
1 - 31 October
Upper Hutt
Fantail Sculpture
1 - 31 October
Wellington
Wellington Cable Car
18 - 24 October
Wellington
Kelburn Park Fountain
1 October - 1 November
Wellington
Woman of Words
1 October - 1 November
Wellington
Hikitia Floating Crane
1 - 31 October
Wellington
Bascule Bridge
1 - 31 October
Wellington
Majestic Centre
1 - 7 October
Whanganui
Durie Hill Memorial Tower
1 - 8 October
WhangÄrei
Victoria Canopy Bridge
1 - 14 October, 17 - 31 October
