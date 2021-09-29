New Zealand turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 - 13:18

More than 30 landmarks and prominent buildings across Aotearoa New Zealand will be lighting up in pink this October to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. New sites joining for the first time include Auckland’s Eden Park, Wellington’s Majestic Centre, Blenheim’s Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain, Christchurch’s Art Gallery Te Puna o WaiwhetÅ«, and Dunedin’s Otago Museum.

Around the world, landmarks and prominent buildings turn pink for the Global Illuminations campaign to raise awareness and honour those touched by breast cancer. In New Zealand, the month culminates with the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal on 29 and 30 October, Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s major fundraising event. Money raised from the appeal will go towards cutting-edge research, education programmes and support for Kiwis affected by breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer for Kiwi women. Each year, more than 3,300 women are diagnosed with the disease nationwide and every year around 650 will die from it.

Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ: "We’re very grateful to have the support of so many landmarks across Aotearoa this October. By turning pink, they are helping to spread the life-saving message about the importance of early detection.

"More than 3,300 Kiwi women are told every year that they have breast cancer. The good news is the earlier it’s caught, the better the outcome. But we’re worried about every woman who has missed their mammogram during the Covid-19 lockdowns this and last year, when breast screening was put on hold. We’re urging anyone who had an appointment cancelled to get rebooked as soon as possible. And if you’ve felt a lump or noticed any other changes, please see your GP straight away."

"Kiwis can also do their bit to help us towards our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer by donating to our street appeal later this month, or online at pinkribbonappeal.co.nz. Without the generosity of New Zealanders, we wouldn’t be able to carry out our vital work."

The following table shows all of the landmarks lighting in pink this October:

City

Location

Dates of Illumination

Auckland

Sky Tower

2 - 3 October

Auckland

Queen Street Lights

From 1 October

Auckland

Eden Park

1 - 7 October

Blenheim

Cenotaph and War Memorial Fountain

16 - 21 October

Christchurch

Christchurch Airport Terminal and the Airways Tower

1 - 8 October

Christchurch

Memorial Avenue Gateway Bridge

1 October

Christchurch

Canterbury Museum

1 - 8 October

Christchurch

New Regent Street

1 - 10 October

Christchurch

Art Gallery Te Puna o WaiwhetÅ«

Weeks: 3/10, 17/10, 24/10

Cromwell

Welcome Sign

1 - 31 October

Dunedin

ToitÅ« Otago Settlers Museum

1 - 31 October

Dunedin

Otago Museum

1 October

Gisborne

Town Clock

1 - 8 October

Hamilton

Victoria Bridge

18 - 31 October

Hamilton

SkyCity Hamilton

1 - 31 October

Hastings

Clock Tower

1 - 31 October

Invercargill

Queens Park’s Fountain and Band Rotunda

1 - 8 October

Nelson

Clock Tower

1 - 23 October, 25 - 31 October

Nelson

Cathedral

1 - 31 October

New Plymouth

Clock Tower

1 - 15 October

Åamaru

Craig Fountain - Åamaru Gardens

1 - 31 October

Åamaru

Åamaru Opera House

29 - 31 October

Paeroa

Cenotaph on Primrose Hill

1 - 31 October

Palmerston North

Regent Theatre

1 - 31 October

Palmerston North

Hopwood Clock Tower

1 October

Rotorua

i-SITE Clock Tower, Prince’s Gate Archway, Council Building, Eat Street, and Sculptures in Te Manawa

1 - 31 October

TaupÅ

Hilton Lake TaupÅ

1 - 31 October

Upper Hutt

Fantail Sculpture

1 - 31 October

Wellington

Wellington Cable Car

18 - 24 October

Wellington

Kelburn Park Fountain

1 October - 1 November

Wellington

Woman of Words

1 October - 1 November

Wellington

Hikitia Floating Crane

1 - 31 October

Wellington

Bascule Bridge

1 - 31 October

Wellington

Majestic Centre

1 - 7 October

Whanganui

Durie Hill Memorial Tower

1 - 8 October

WhangÄrei

Victoria Canopy Bridge

1 - 14 October, 17 - 31 October