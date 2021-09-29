Hapai Te Hauora calls for immediate action from the Government

Wednesday, 29 September, 2021 - 14:12

A report of the Disability Rights Commissioner and Children’s Commissioner to the Prime Minister on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder: A Call To Action released today, highlights multiple systemic failures within the healthcare system. These failures continue to disadvantage individuals and whÄnau living with FASD in Aotearoa, especially MÄori women and children. HÄpai Te Hauora calls for immediate action from the Government to ensure that there are equitable health promotion initiatives as well as equitable access to healthcare for those living with FASD. The report highlighted the lack of appropriate progress in providing greater support for those with an FASD diagnosis and their whÄnau.

Chief Executive Officer of HÄpai Te Hauora, Selah Hart, is dismayed to see the results of the FASD-CAN report, stating that the implementation of the 2016-2019 FASD Action Plan had ‘failed to contribute anything positive to any of the FASD-CAN respondents’ (para 28, pg. 5). In conjunction with the inequitable access to Disability Support Services it is clearly evident that those living with FASD and their whÄnau require change to occur immediately.

HÄpai Te Hauora, the largest MÄori Public Health collective in Aotearoa, implores the Government to ensure that all further public interventions to improve FASD and other alcohol-related health outcomes for MÄori should acknowledge the historical, social and cultural context of alcohol in New Zealand. FASD outcomes for MÄori should be acknowledged as being a result of systematic failure to provide equitable provisions for MÄori and that this be considered a failure to achieve the underlying principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We also wish to reiterate the importance of support being led by mÄtauranga Maori service providers and models of practice that affirm the place of wairuatanga in holistic care. This includes supporting iwi led supports and approaches, and calls for an intersectoral approach that focuses on Te Ao MÄori solutions.

Maria Ngawati, Research Lead for HÄpai Te Hauora says that "more qualitative research be undertaken to better understand the relationship being alcohol harm and consumption during pregnancy". Furthermore, an increase in whÄnau based interventions aimed at educating younger people about the risks to pÄpi in utero are called for, which is supported by the findings in the report released today.

Overall, Ms Hart welcomes the recommendations of the report, and strongly encourages decision makers take a Tiriti and Human Rights based approach to FASD because as proven over and over again what works for MÄori works for all.