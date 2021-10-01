Chief executive takes up role at ministry

Friday, 1 October, 2021 - 11:42

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson is taking up a temporary role at the Ministry of Health as it prepares for the next phase of the COVID-19 response.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has asked Simpson to take on the role of Director of Health System Readiness on a three-month secondment.

The role involves the preparation of health services for the developing response to the pandemic. The Wellington-based secondment begins on 5 October.

Graham Dyer, GM for Strategy, Commissioning and Population Health, will be the acting chief executive at Whanganui DHB for the three-month term. He is a former chief executive across Hutt Valley and Wairarapa DHBs.