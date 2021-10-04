MidCentral DHB Covid-19 update

Monday, 4 October, 2021 - 13:38

MidCentral DHB has increased its testing and vaccination capacity following a positive COVID-19 case in Palmerston North over the weekend.

The person concerned is currently isolating and two locations of interest in Palmerston North have been identified on the Ministry of Health’s website. These include Burger King Rangitikei St and Challenge Longburn. Four close contacts who have been tested have returned initial negative results.

MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said although the risk of further community transmission in the MidCentral rohe was low, additional staff would be available at both vaccination and testing sites throughout the region.

The drive-through Community Testing Centre at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North, is now open from 8am-6pm.

Walk-in vaccination clinics are available at:

- Central Energy Trust Arena - Gate 5, Pascal Street, 11.30am - 6.45pm

- Palmerston North Central, 38 Fitzherbert Ave (Behind ToyWorld), 8.30am-3.30pm

- Horowhenua Events Centre, Levin, 8.30am - 3.45pm

"There were 1805 vaccinations administered in the MidCentral region over the weekend. Demand at our Arena clinic increased on Sunday from 130 bookings at 9am to more than 400 by 4.45pm," Ms Warren said.

"The number of COVID-19 tests across the region also increased from 84 on Saturday to 363 on Sunday. We expect that increased demand will continue with COVID-19 cases now identified outside of Auckland."

Ms Warren said it was important to continue encouraging friends and family to visit our vaccination centres and testing sites.

"Our advice is that anyone who has visited a place of interest at the specific date and times, or those with cold or flu like symptoms, should contact their GP Team, the COVID-19 Healthline, or present to a community testing centre.

"Please be aware that there may be a wait to get a test, and our team wish to thank everyone for their patience and support as we work through all those who need a test."

For a full list of testing centres throughout MidCentral, head to the healthpoint website.

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/midcentral/?fbclid=IwAR2WEXCBP5h5MPEWsfXxOUhGkRXcePluDJPTaygZi5HWy6EjPBX-NuavCsE

To find vaccination clinics, head to www.vaxx.nz.