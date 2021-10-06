Further details of Middlemore death released - Ministry of Health

Wednesday, 6 October, 2021 - 16:09

The Ministry is providing further details of the death reported earlier today in Middlemore hospital linked to COVID-19.

The man in his 50s had underlying health conditions and was a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The patient spent a total of 40 days in ICU.

He was admitted to Middlemore hospital on 27 August from home.

His family is being supported by their church and community.

‘Our thoughts are with his whanau at this deeply sad time’, says Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay.