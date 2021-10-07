Positive Covid case in Auckland who travelled to Northland

Thursday, 7 October, 2021 - 19:02

A case that was under investigation after returning a weak positive result from a test in Whangarei earlier this week has today returned a positive test result in Auckland.

The Ministry’s current assessment is that the earlier weak result combined with the positive result today indicate that the original test was taken in the early stage of the individual’s infection.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says this would help limit any potential spread of infection from the case. Public health interviews with the case are now underway to confirm their movements says Dr McElnay.

Locations of interest in Auckland and Northland will be posted on the Ministry of Health website as they become available and updated as more information becomes available. The first locations of interest are expected to be posted Friday.

Northland DHB is stepping up its screening at Northland hospitals for visitors and patients and arranging additional testing. Anyone with symptoms should get tested and people in Auckland and Northland should check tomorrow for new locations of interest.

The DHB is also encouraging vaccination at general practice, pharmacy, Mâori health providers and DHB clinics.