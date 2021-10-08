Waikato reaches 10,000 vaccinations in a day milestone - Waikato DHB

Friday, 8 October, 2021 - 16:43

Waikato had its biggest day ever for vaccinations yesterday and reached a milestone by delivering over 10,000 vaccinations in the one day - our highest daily rate ever.

3,354 people received their first dose and 7,043 received their second dose.

We also vaccinated our highest of number of Maori in a day - 1903, and also a milestone was reached with over 60,000 Waikato Maori now with their first vaccination.

The vaccination programme continues to be a Waikato-wide effort with 62% of the 10,397 vaccinations delivered by our primary care partners.

Vaccinations were offered throughout the Waikato with the new pop-up mobile vaccination clinics going out into rural areas such as Raglan, Tirau, and more remote areas like Ruapehu, National Park and Rarimu.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of teams of Kaupapa Maori and Pacific providers, General Practices, Community Pharmacies, Urgent Care clinics, and the Waikato DHB teams who deliver the vaccination programme for the community.

Waikato DHB’s vaccine programme lead Maree Munro said the achievement was a great example of a collaborate effort.

"Together with all of our providers we have been able reach into our diverse and rural communities to get people vaccinated closer to home.

"I also want to thank everyone in Waikato for coming forward and getting their first and second vaccinations so that we can all be safe.

"When we heard that COVID-19 had reached Raglan, the local community showed real community spirit and stepped up and volunteered to provide support by offering testing and vaccination locations along with volunteers for managing traffic at the Raglan Area School.

"It is clear that our rural communities can be impacted by this virus, just as our main centres can. We encourage you to go and get vaccinated so we can continue to enjoy the lifestyles and locations we have chosen for our whanau."

Vaccination and testing will continue across the Waikato over the weekend. For information on where to go visit our website: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid-19

or look on our Waikato DHB facebook page.

Vaccinations

458,614 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato: 274,980 first doses and 183,634 second doses

On Thursday 7 October, 10,397 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.

76.4% of the eligible Waikato population have had their first dose; 50% are fully vaccinated.

Testing

Hamilton - Founders Theatre community testing centre: 336

Hamilton - Claudelands pop-up testing centre: 603

Hamilton - Te Rapa pop-up testing centre: 195

Raglan pop-up testing centre: 181

Huntly pop-up testing centre: 150

Tokoroa pop-up testing centre: 35

Karapiro pop-up testing centre: 174

Kawhia pop-up testing centre: 100

Total tests taken across the Waikato on Wednesday 6 October: 5180

Reporting on vaccination rates is provided at TLA level. This data is for 8 October 2021.

Territorial local authority

1st doses

2nd doses

1st doses as a % of eligible population

Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population

Hamilton City

113,714

76,673

75.8%

51.1%

Hauraki District

11,882

7,136

68.2%

40.9%

Matamata-Piako District

22,679

13,791

73.5%

44.7%

Otorohanga District

5,471

3,030

61.2%

33.9%

Ruapehu District

4,321

2,683

61.6%

38.3%

South Waikato District

13,072

7,877

62.9%

37.9%

Thames-Coromandel District

21,349

15,404

76.2%

55.0%

Waikato District

36,749

23,993

72.3%

47.2%

Waipa District

38,414

24,272

79.1%

50.0%

Waitomo District

5,344

3,648

66.5%

45.4%

Waikato region

272,995

178,507

73.7%

48.2%