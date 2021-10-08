Waikato reaches 10,000 vaccinations in a day milestone - Waikato DHB

|
Waikato had its biggest day ever for vaccinations yesterday and reached a milestone by delivering over 10,000 vaccinations in the one day - our highest daily rate ever.
3,354 people received their first dose and 7,043 received their second dose.
We also vaccinated our highest of number of Maori in a day - 1903, and also a milestone was reached with over 60,000 Waikato Maori now with their first vaccination.
The vaccination programme continues to be a Waikato-wide effort with 62% of the 10,397 vaccinations delivered by our primary care partners.
Vaccinations were offered throughout the Waikato with the new pop-up mobile vaccination clinics going out into rural areas such as Raglan, Tirau, and more remote areas like Ruapehu, National Park and Rarimu.
This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of teams of Kaupapa Maori and Pacific providers, General Practices, Community Pharmacies, Urgent Care clinics, and the Waikato DHB teams who deliver the vaccination programme for the community.
Waikato DHB’s vaccine programme lead Maree Munro said the achievement was a great example of a collaborate effort.
"Together with all of our providers we have been able reach into our diverse and rural communities to get people vaccinated closer to home.
"I also want to thank everyone in Waikato for coming forward and getting their first and second vaccinations so that we can all be safe.
"When we heard that COVID-19 had reached Raglan, the local community showed real community spirit and stepped up and volunteered to provide support by offering testing and vaccination locations along with volunteers for managing traffic at the Raglan Area School.
"It is clear that our rural communities can be impacted by this virus, just as our main centres can. We encourage you to go and get vaccinated so we can continue to enjoy the lifestyles and locations we have chosen for our whanau."
Vaccination and testing will continue across the Waikato over the weekend. For information on where to go visit our website: www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid-19
or look on our Waikato DHB facebook page.
Vaccinations
458,614 COVID-19 vaccinations have been delivered in the Waikato: 274,980 first doses and 183,634 second doses
On Thursday 7 October, 10,397 vaccinations were delivered across the Waikato.
76.4% of the eligible Waikato population have had their first dose; 50% are fully vaccinated.
Testing
Hamilton - Founders Theatre community testing centre: 336
Hamilton - Claudelands pop-up testing centre: 603
Hamilton - Te Rapa pop-up testing centre: 195
Raglan pop-up testing centre: 181
Huntly pop-up testing centre: 150
Tokoroa pop-up testing centre: 35
Karapiro pop-up testing centre: 174
Kawhia pop-up testing centre: 100
Total tests taken across the Waikato on Wednesday 6 October: 5180
Reporting on vaccination rates is provided at TLA level. This data is for 8 October 2021.
Territorial local authority
1st doses
2nd doses
1st doses as a % of eligible population
Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population
Hamilton City
113,714
76,673
75.8%
51.1%
Hauraki District
11,882
7,136
68.2%
40.9%
Matamata-Piako District
22,679
13,791
73.5%
44.7%
Otorohanga District
5,471
3,030
61.2%
33.9%
Ruapehu District
4,321
2,683
61.6%
38.3%
South Waikato District
13,072
7,877
62.9%
37.9%
Thames-Coromandel District
21,349
15,404
76.2%
55.0%
Waikato District
36,749
23,993
72.3%
47.2%
Waipa District
38,414
24,272
79.1%
50.0%
Waitomo District
5,344
3,648
66.5%
45.4%
Waikato region
272,995
178,507
73.7%
48.2%
