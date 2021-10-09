Positive Covid-19 case in the Bay of Plenty

Saturday, 9 October, 2021 - 18:16

The Ministry of Health is today confirming the results of a COVID-19 test taken yesterday in Auckland, which has returned positive today for a person currently in Katikati.

The person lives in Pukekohe and is in the process of moving to a rural area north of Katikati. Katikati is north of Tauranga and currently in alert level 2.

The test result has a high CT value usually seen in the early or late stage of infection and is under further investigation, including a repeat test.

The person has been permitted to cross the boundary in and out of Auckland as they are in the process of shifting house.

As part of this, the individual has been having regular surveillance testing- at least five tests have been taken since the beginning of September, the most recent prior test was 5 October. All five of those tests were negative.

The person is also a consistent user of the COVID-19 tracer app which will assist with contact tracing and identifying any locations of interest.

The individual who returned the positive result is fully vaccinated and has reported no symptoms apart from regular seasonal hayfever and resultant runny nose that hadn’t recently changed.

The person is also a consistent user of the COVID-19 tracer app, which will assist with contact tracing and identifying any locations of interest. These will be added to the Ministry of Health website as soon as confirmed. Initial information has identified locations of interest in Katikati and Pukekohe, with details to follow.

All family members have been contacted, tests arranged and are currently isolating. Results are expected tomorrow.

The current public health assessment is that the risk appears low given the person’s vaccination status, regular test history, good use of the app and rapid contact, testing and isolation of family members.

Testing locations open on Sunday

Katikati Medical Centre, 4 Clive Road, 8.30am - 4.30pm

Katikati Rugby and Sports Clubrooms, Fairview Rd, Katikati 8.30am - 4.30pm (hours will be extended if there is high-demand)

Tauranga Accident and HealthCare, 19 Second Avenue, 8.00am - 6.00pm