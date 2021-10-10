Additional Covid-19 testing and vaccinations available in Katikati today

Sunday, 10 October, 2021 - 10:41

Following the confirmation last night of a person in Katikati returning a positive COVID-19 test, additional COVID-19 testing and vaccinating will be available in the town today. The person is isolating.

A vaccination clinic in the Katikati RSA and Citizens Club on the corner of Henry and Main Roads, will be open from 10am to 2pm today. No is booking required.

Testing sites in Katikati will be open from 8:30am today through to 4:30pm. These include the Katikati Medical Centre, and an additional site at the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms. If required, the Katikati Rugby Clubrooms site will extend the opening time. Tests are free.

Locations of interest will be posted on the Ministry of Health website ( https://www.health.govt.nz) once confirmed. We encourage people who live in Katikati, or who have visited recently, to please keep checking the website for information about the locations of interest.

Vaccination clinics are open across the Bay of Plenty today including walk-in sites at BayPark, 1st Avenue and various pharmacies. Information, including opening hours, is available on the Healthpoint website ( www.healthpoint.co.nz).

Testing locations open on Sunday

Katikati Medical Centre, 4 Clive Road, 8.30am- 4.30pm

Katikati Rugby Clubrooms, Fairview Road, 8:30am - 4:30pm (hours will be extended if there is high-demand)

Tauranga Accident and HealthCare, 19 Second Avenue, 8.00am- 6.00pm

The current public health assessment is that the risk appears contained, as the person is fully vaccinated and has been a consistent user of the COVID-19 tracer app. However, if you have COVID-19 symptoms, including mild cold or flu symptoms, please get tested, or contact Healthline for advice. Healthline is available free on 0800 358 5453.