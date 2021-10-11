Super Saturday vaccination week begins in MidCentral rohe

Monday, 11 October, 2021 - 15:15

A nationwide push for COVID-19 vaccinations has commenced in the MidCentral rohe and will culminate in a Super Saturday event on 16 October.

To support this Government initiative, MidCentral DHB (MDHB) aims to vaccinate as many people as possible and will hold several bespoke vaccination clinics around the rohe.

COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said MDHB has increaed its vaccination capacity to be able to deliver 15,000 doses during the week.

"We’re urging the community to get behind this campaign as the more of us that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we will have against the virus," Ms Warren said.

"To do this, we’re encouraging employers to allow employees flexiblity to get vaccinated during the week if possible.

"We’re also asking you to start conversations with your friends and family about the vaccine, why it’s important and to encourage them to seek reliable information from the Ministry of Health.

Ms Warren encouraged those who have only had one dose of the vaccine to get their second dose. Both doses should be three weeks apart.

Local businesses and organisations are contributing spot prizes for those who gets vaccinated and a bouncy castle will be erected at the Central Energy Trust Arena clinic on Saturday.

Anyone who needs to be tested is encouraged to visit the testing centre at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North.

Confirmed vaccination clinics for the week are listed below and can be found on MDHB’s website and Facebook page.

Head to Healthpoint for up-to-date times, dates and details - including a list of clinics at GP Practices and pharmacies - or call 0800 MDHB VAX (0800 6342 829). Some clinics require bookings or are for priority populations, so please check first.

Palmerston North

â Arena 2 (inside stadium)

â Central Energy Trust Arena (drive through)

â The Plaza

â Fitzherbert Central Site

â Massey University Concourse (mobile clinic)

â Massey University Rehab Road (mobile clinic)

â Needle Exchange (mobile clinic)

â Te Wakahuia Manawatu Trust

â Bestcare Whakapai Hauora, Palmerston North

â Village Medical

â WW Clinic on Grey

â City Health Pharmacy

â Cook Street Pharmacy

â Unichem Terrace End Pharmacy

â Victoria Medical Centre

â Kauri Healthcare

â The Palms Medical Centre

â Pasifika Clinic (Bill Brown Park)

â Bunnings (Mobile Clinic)

â Botanical Road Pharmacy (Mobile Clinic)

â Ashhurst (Mobile Clinic)

Tararua

â RangitÄne o TÄmaki Nui A Rua COVID-19 Vaccination centre

â NgÄti Kahungunu ki TÄmaki nui-a-Rua COVID-19 Vaccination centre

â Dannevirke The Hub COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

â Woodville Health Centre

â Pahiatua Medical Centre

Horowhenua

â Raukawa WhÄnau Ora

â Berry’s HealthCentre Pharmacy

â Horowhenua COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

â Te Waiora Community Health Services

ManawatÅ«

â NgÄ Kaitiaki o NgÄti Kauwhata, Feilding Civic Centre

â Feilding HealthCare

Åtaki

â Åtaki Medical Centre

â Hamish Barham Pharmacy

â Te WÄnanga o Raukawa - NgÄ Purapura COVID-19 Vaccination Centre

Contact: Communications Unit (06) 350-8945