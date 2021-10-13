RACP tautoko COVID-19 nationwide Vaccination Day

Wednesday, 13 October, 2021 - 16:51

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) tautoko the latest government initiative for the COVID-19: Nationwide ‘Vaccination Day’ to be held on Rahoroi, 16 Whiringa-Ä-nuku | Saturday, 16 October.

"Vaccination is still the best form of defence. It protects against hospitalisation, ICU admission and death," said Dr George Laking, RACP’s Aotearoa New Zealand President.

"We’re urging all eligible New Zealanders to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to protect their whanau, their communities and themselves."

The RACP strongly supported local, regional innovations to boost vaccination numbers - including offering food and coffee, mobilising campervans, street-by-street door knocking, and the recent all-night vaccination event organised by NgÄti WhÄtua o ÅrÄkei.

"Not everyone can take time off to get a vaccine. We have shift workers, and whanau working multiple jobs. It’s about making vaccination an easy, accessible, and positive action."

"The RACP wants to see more resources dedicated to supporting the huge efforts being made by Maori, Pasifika and rural health providers, iwi, community and church leaders to vaccinate Aotearoa."

Vaccination clinics will remain open into the evening on Saturday throughout Aotearoa New Zealand, as part of a National Day of Action to increase vaccination rates.

"You don’t need an appointment - drive thru and walk-in clinics will be open," Dr Laking said.

"If you or your whanau have had your first dose at least 3 weeks ago, this Saturday is a great time to get your second shot."

The RACP recently joined with ‘Doctors Stand Up for Vaccinations’ in calling on all eligible New Zealanders to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

RACP also supports the call from Te Ropu Whakakaupapa UrutÄ for Aotearoa NZ’s vaccination roll out to immediately prioritise Maori and Pasifika for a first dose of the vaccine. This will ensure communities most at risk are provided with active protection.

The RACP encourages people with concerns to speak to a health practitioner, call the COVID-19 Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or access the Unite against COVID-19 website.