'Have a Super Saturday at the University of Waikato'

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 12:20

The University of Waikato is proud to be part of Super Saturday’s effort to increase Covid-19 vaccination rates in Hamilton.

It’s hosting a Super Saturday vaccination pop up on the Silverdale side of its Hamilton campus.

Located at The Don, a sports pavilion venue named after the University’s founding Vice-Chancellor Sir Don Llewellyn, the pop up makes Super Saturday super accessible to residents in Silverdale and areas surrounding the campus.

Super Saturday at The Don will run from 10am to 2pm and is open for walk-in or drive through, with no booking required.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Neil Quigley says supporting the nationwide Super Saturday initiative is an important part of the University’s role in the community.

"We’ve already been holding vaccination events for staff, students and the community on our campuses in both Hamilton and Tauranga. For Super Saturday, we worked closely with organisers to determine a specific location on our Hamilton campus that helps ensure people in every area of the city are close to a Super Saturday opportunity."

While the University’s Super Saturday vaccination clinic will operate under strict Level 3 protocols-, it’s still able to offer some incentives for turning up, with entertainment to ease the post-vaccination wait time and contactless kai being served.

Those getting vaccinated at the University’s Super Saturday clinic will also go in the draw to win tickets to the first Gallagher Chiefs home game of the next Super Rugby season.

Professor Quigley says the Super Saturday pop up will host important conversations as well as vaccinations.

"The District Health Board will have nursing staff on site to talk with anyone who is still unsure or has questions about the Pfizer vaccine. If we can address their hesitation, the outcomes are better for them, their whÄnau and all of us."

Parking for the clinic at The Don is available on Silverdale Road or at Gate 3b of the University, next to the College Hall student accommodation. Drive through vehicles can enter the site through Gate 3a.

Full lists of other Super Saturday locations are available for Waikato, Bay of Plenty and the rest of the country.

-Level 3 protocols for Super Saturday:

Wear a mask

Follow the directions of staff when you arrive

Keep a 2 metre distance from others

Avoid congregating in groups