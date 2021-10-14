Super Saturday confirmed clinics - MidCentral DHB

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 12:25

MidCentral DHB’s COVID-19 vaccination blitz on Saturday, 16 October, will include 16 clinics in Palmerston North and 12 in towns around the region.

The push is part of a Government campaign to lift vaccination rates across the country and supports a Cabinet decision this week to mandate vaccinations for health and education workers.

MDHB COVID-19 Response Manager Bronwen Warren said businesses and organisations across the region were assisting the campaign by donating hundreds of prizes and by spreading the word to their diverse communities.

The Lido Aquatic Centre has 50 swim vouchers up for grabs and the Manawatu Turbos are offering 200 free tickets to Saturday night’s clash with Wellington to the first people who attend clinics at Central Energy Trust Arena and The Plaza during the day.

Horizons Regional Council is providing free bus rides to vaccination centres until 31 December. The free fare is accessed by showing the driver confirmation of an appointment, or vaccination card on the return trip. On Super Saturday, people can say they are heading to a walk-in clinic to access a free fare.

"We have received an overwhelming response from the business community and we know their help will encourage more people in our region to get vaccinated, " Ms Warren said.

"Between Monday and Wednesday, we provided 6762 vaccinations across the region, so we’re on target to deliver our goal of 15,000 doses by the end of Super Saturday."

MDHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies encouraged everyone to talk about the vaccine with their friends and whanau.

"We want people to access reliable information about the vaccine so they can make an informed decision, and they can do this by visiting the Ministry of Health website," Ms Davies said.

"Getting vaccinated is our biggest tool to beat the virus and getting back to doing the things we love."

Anyone who is feeling unwell with flu symptoms is urged to get tested at our designated testing site at 575 Main Street, Palmerston North.