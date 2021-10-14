Countdown to Super Saturday as Hawke’s Bay surpasses 200,000 COVID vaccines

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 15:37

Hawke’s Bay has surpassed 200,000 COVID-19 vaccines given as the region gears up for Super Saturday.

Super Saturday is a nationwide day of action for COVID-19 vaccination to encourage everyone eligible and not yet vaccinated to join the millions of people in New Zealand already vaccinated.

Chief executive Keriana Brooking said momentum was building for Saturday with the regions’ councils, general practices, pharmacies, MÄori providers and lots of other businesses all supporting the event.

"There will be giveaways, food and music at some of the larger events and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone out and about and getting vaccinated.

"As part of a special one-off Super Saturday incentive the DHB, with the very generous support of Spark Health, will automatically put everyone who has their first dose of the vaccine from any of the Hawke’s Bay clinics into a draw to win one of three iPhone 13 or one of seven $100 Prezzy cards.

"We will draw the winners next week, under Police Supervision," she said.

Mrs Brooking said there will be nearly 30 vaccination clinics open across Hawke’s Bay on Saturday 16 October, with some clinics open until early evening and goBay buses would be free. A free shuttle through Kahungunu Health Services - Choices Hastings is also available and whÄnau can call 08002COVID to book.

"The Super Saturday clinics will make it super easy to get vaccinated. Either get your first dose, or if it has been over three weeks since your first dose, get your second.

Mrs Brooking said even those fully vaccinated can help boost vaccination rates in Hawke’s Bay further.

"If you are one of the many people who have already had the vaccine, well done. "We still need your help - reach out to friends, whÄnau, and colleagues who are hesitant about getting vaccinated, or haven’t done so yet, and encourage them to protect themselves and our community."

"COVID-19 vaccines are the most well-studied vaccines ever made," she said. "Nearly 50 percent of the world's population has had a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 3 million people in Aotearoa have had their first Pfizer vaccine. This means we have lots of data to show the vaccine has been thoroughly assessed for safety."

In addition to the Super Saturday clinics, there are a number of regular weekly clinics and pop-up marae and church-based clinics. Information is available at hbcovidvaccine.nz. People can also go to www.bookmyvaccine.nz or call 0800 28 29 26 to book.