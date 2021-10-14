ProCare 'surprised GPs haven’t been included in plans for community care of COVID patients'

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 17:18

ProCare, New Zealand’s largest network of primary healthcare professionals, has today been left surprised by the announcement that general practices have been excluded from plans for the community care of patients with COVID-19.

Bindi Norwell, Group CEO at ProCare says: "General practitioners across the ProCare network have been surprised by today’s announcement that doctors are not included in the initial plans for the community care of patients with COVID-19.

"Patients place a great deal of trust in their doctor, so it’s imperative that general practice is involved with the process of caring for these patients alongside health authorities," she continues.

"Just like with the vaccine rollout, it is inevitable that general practices will need to be involved in caring for patients in the community, so why not involve them from the outset," she points out.

Allan Moffitt, Clinical Director at ProCare says: "The health officials and nurses that will be ringing patients won’t have access to their medical records, and consequently, will have little understanding of any other current or previous health issues that might be important as part of the patient’s overall care. General practitioners are able to provide their patients with the continuity of care that is needed and they already know and understand their patient’ entire medical history.

"Therefore, we were surprised that general practices haven’t been included in the initial plans for community care and that our advice hasn’t been listened to," he continues.

"Lastly, it’s important to recognise that by involving general practices in the process that it will help decrease the workload for everyone involved - especially if we end up with 5,000 cases a week such as the modelling suggests," he concludes.

ProCare will be lobbying the relevant health authorities over the coming weeks to try and ensure that by the time the plan is activated in the community that general practices are involved.