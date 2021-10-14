'Public health expert Dr Collin Tukuitonga meets Niue's cabinet'

Thursday, 14 October, 2021 - 17:24

The Government of Niue's (GON) Cabinet met virtually with Public Health Expert Dr Collin Tukuitonga on Tuesday the 12 October 2021.

Dr Collin Tukuitonga is the Associate Dean Pacific in theFaculty of Medical and Health Sciences at the University of Auckland and has been instrumental with discussion and decisions regarding the current community transmission of the Delta variant in New Zealand.

Niue's Secretary of Government confirmed that Cabinet met with Dr Tukuitonga yesterday to discuss the first passenger flight to Niue from Auckland since flights were suspended when New Zealand went into Lockdown in mid-August.

Dr Tukuitonga's advice to GON Cabinet emphasise that the key facts supporting the decision to allow the resumption fo passenger flights is that over 97% of Niue's eligible population is fully vaccinated, all passengers travelling to Niue are required to be fully vaccinated and returnees will be required to spend 14 days in the limited MIQ spaces available.

Dr Tukuitonga's advice is that Niue will be able to maintain its priority of keeping all its people safe, including children as well as allowing for resumption of flights with limited passenger numbers.

Dr Tukuitonga has been advising GON's Covid Committee and Health Department on the safest way to open Niue's border and commended Niue's increased safety measures that include:

- Compulsory full vaccination for all arrivals (2 doses)

- Compulsory pre-departure NEGATIVE test and again on arrival in Niue

- Compulsory 14 days in NZ for everyone before departure for Niue

- MIQ 14 days on arrival in Niue.

GON Cabinet felt reassured following Dr Tukuitonga's advice that its COVID-19 measures put in place for combating the Delta variant will reduce the risk to Niue.

GON Cabinet also noted official Health advice that the Delta variant is not likely to be fully eliminated and recognising the approach for Auckland is now suppression of the virus while the focus for New Zealand overall continues to be on getting as much of the population vaccinated as possible.