Chiefs Rugby Club offer 1,000 free match tickets to support Super Saturday

Friday, 15 October, 2021 - 08:42

The Chiefs Rugby Club is encouraging the Waikato community to help increase the country’s vaccination efforts, teaming up with the Waikato District Health Board for the Super Saturday vaccination drive this weekend.

To encourage locals to visit a vaccination site on Saturday 16 October, the club have 1,000 free tickets to give away to the Gallagher Chiefs first 2022 Super Rugby Pacific home match at FMG Stadium Waikato. To enter, people visiting a selected vaccination site will just need to scan a Chiefs poster QR code and enter their details to be in to win. The first 1,000 scanned entries will receive a free GA match ticket before the first match in 2022.

Chiefs Rugby Club CEO Michael Collins said the Club wanted to play their part in supporting the vaccination drive.

"Rugby is a large part of our community and it is important we play our part in helping our community stay safe."

"We are encouraging our players, coaches and staff to support their whanau, community, and themselves to get vaccinated to join those in the community who are already vaccinated."

"For me I got vaccinated primarily so that I can visit and support my children who are away at University. But also so that Gallagher Chiefs and Chiefs Women’s teams can compete in their respective competitions safely without restrictions."

Waikato COVID-19 vaccination programme lead Maree Munro said Super Saturday was a chance for the whole community to put their combined weight behind the vaccination effort.

"People can pop down to 66 sites across the Waikato on Saturday without a booking. Anyone aged over 12 who hasn’t been vaccinated yet or had their first vaccination at least three weeks ago can drop in and get vaccinated on the spot."

Super Saturday in the Waikato was also aimed at people who were unsure about being vaccinated. Each site would have health experts on hand to answer questions.

"If you still have questions, come down and have a chat," said Munro. "There’ll be no hard sell, just plenty of answers so you have the accurate information you need to make up your own mind."

Munro was grateful for the Chiefs Rugby Club contribution.

"We are grateful for the generous offer from the Chiefs and encourage everyone to scan their poster on the day at select sites to be in the draw to win free tickets to the Gallagher Chiefs first home match."

Vaccination sites offering the competition:

Vaccination Site / Time

Morrinsville Vaccination Centre - Campbell Hall, Knox Presbyterian Church, 45-49 Canada Street, Morrinsville

9am - 4pm

Whakamaru School, 42 Kaahu Road, RD1 Mangakino 3492

10am - 3pm

South Waikato Drive-thru - Tokoroa Events Centre, Mossop Road, Tokoroa

9am-6pm

Thames Vaccination Centre - Goldfields Shopping Centre, 100 Mary Road, Thames

9am - 4pm

Cambridge Community Marae - Nga Hau E Wha, Pope Terrace, Leamington, Cambridge

9am - 4pm

Te Awamutu Community Vaccination Clinic, 44 Arawata Street, Te Awamutu 3800

9am - 4pm

Anglican Action, 100 Morrinsville Rd, Hillcrest, Hamilton 3251

10am - 3pm

The University of Waikato - Don Llewellyn Sports Pavillion, Silverdale Road, Hillcrest, Hamilton 3216

10am - 2pm

Waiora Waikato - Te Awa -The Base, Te Rapa Road, Hamilton 3200

9am - 5pm

Melville Skate Park, Bader Drive, Melville, Hamilton

10am-3pm

Warehouse Hillcrest, 265 Clyde Street, Hamilton East, Hamilton 3216

10am-4pm